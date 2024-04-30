Subscribe

Darren Smyth

Key details

  • Job title:Partner, UK and European patent attorney, design attorney
  • Firm:EIP
  • Jurisdiction:UK

Darren Smyth has more than 20 years of experience in private practice, having joined EIP from a position as partner at the largest IP practice in the UK. Within EIP, Darren is head of knowledge, ensuring that all the firm’s attorneys and support staff have the most up-to-date information about legal developments. Smyth is on the editorial board of the Journal of Intellectual Property Law & Practice, to which he also frequently contributes. Smyth is a founding committee member of IP Out, the LGBTQ+ networking group within the IP Inclusive initiative which promotes diversity and inclusion within the UK IP professions, and was a speaker at its inaugural event. He regularly writes articles about issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community in law in publications including WIPR Diversity.

