Sabine Agé

Sabine-Agé

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Hoyng Rokh Monegier
  • Jurisdiction:France

Sabine Agé is the managing partner of the French offices at Hoyng Rokh Monegier. She is particularly involved in cross-border litigation, with expertise in matters relating to standard-essential patents in electronics and telecommunications. She is also active in the fields of biotech, pharmacy, chemistry and medical devices, as well as that of domestic appliances and convenience goods. Some of her career highlights include acting for a wind industry company in a patent infringement litigation brought against one of its main competitors; representing the holder of a large portfolio of patents declared essential to the Universal Mobile Telecommunications Service (UMTS) and long-term evolution (LTE) standards against mobile manufacturers; and representing a leader in the video game industry to enforce three of its patents. Agé participates in many professional national and international associations, including AFPPI and AIPPI. She is a regular speaker at conferences and a lecturer on patent litigation in various universities.

