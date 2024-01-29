Careers
Acquisition sees Abion increase presence in key markets with unusual buyout | 83-employee law firm has footprint in Australasia and Asia | Merger of ‘tech-enabled’ services a key to deal | UK firm will rebrand as Abion in September 2024.
All news
Latest Features
All features
The inequality of gender within innovation in Brazil is a pressing issue that cannot be overlooked, say Tatiana Machado and Vivian Coco of Licks Attorneys.
Women face ageism throughout their entire careers, whether they are young, middle-aged, or older, and this prejudice needs to be addressed at all levels in IP, says Lisa Mueller of Casimir Jones.
Seven years after founding IP Inclusive, Andrea Brewster offers insights on the organisation’s remarkable journey and its impact on the sector.
The chair of the USPTO’s Trademark Public Advisory Committee and Knobbe Martens partner explores the thrill of IP cases and how her enviable ‘super power’ has helped her career.
The IP professor tells WIPR about how she made the journey from a childhood in Sri Lanka to becoming a copyright expert in the UK.
Alice Stephenson tells WIPR about how being a homeless teenage mother and overcoming prejudice inspired her to make a difference in law.
Laurie Fitzgerald, senior vice president at Avanci, explains why a sense of humour and adventure are crucial ingredients for success.
Alicia Instone became the youngest-ever president of the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys when she was appointed this year. She shares her views on diversity in the profession and the power of perseverance.
More News
More news
Firm kicks off expansion by recruiting Ex-Ashurst Japan head in Tokyo | Move allows closer collaborating with consulting arm OXYGY | Renewable energy, life sciences, technology and media clients in the region a target | Full details from CEO Christian Bartsch.
New addition’s experience of advising clients on domestic and global patent prosecution spans nearly two decades.
New partner brings extensive experience of trade remedy proceedings as well as investigations before the US Department of Commerce and the ITC | Trade secrets litigator joins from Sidley Austin where he spent nearly a decade.
Medtech expert to lead firm’s US sole US practice | Outgoing managing partner to remain a close advisor.
New partner joins IP and patent prosecution practice in New York | Former Cleerly general counsel brings expertise in managing global IP portfolios.
How do you identify and nurture the right talent to make your practice an essential and highly respected part of your business? Watch this panel featuring insights from The Hershey Company, JPMorgan Chase and Dow Chemicals and others to find out.
New partner joins from Fox Rothschild where she was a partner in the firm’s IP group | Trademark and copyright attorney brings “impressive” experience of brand protection across a variety of sectors.
Get up-to-date information on all our publications and events
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.