Unified Patent Court

Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
Unitary Patent system ‘exceeds expectations’ since launch | SMEs represent 35.5% of registered patents | Experts urge caution amid optimism, emphasising confidence in court judgments critical for predictability.
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Ireland confirms UPC vote delay but remains ‘laser-focused’ on membership
Ireland set to stall UPC vote in ‘regrettable development’
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
UPC to pore over ‘key’ transparency appeal
Gowling WLG IP head leaves for Trevisan & Cuonzo after 25 years
Latest Features

Does the UPC serve up new feeding grounds for US non-practising entities?
Well-resourced NPEs looking to play the injunction card are eyeing up the court—companies with European operations should prepare, say Tom Oliver and Jessica Rosethorn of Powell Gilbert.
How the UPC’s new rule breaks its transparency promise
As the UPC Court of Appeal confirms that legal representation is required to request access to court documents, Nicholas Fox and Alex Robinson of Mathys & Squire explain why the court’s actions have not met expectations.
UPC trends to watch out for
This year's developments may include a shift to English, a division in Ireland, and rulings from the Court of Appeal, predict Thomas Prock and Mike Gilbert of Marks & Clerk.m
Why Ireland's UPC referendum is 'a significant concern' for the patent community
Memories of votes against the Nice and Lisbon treaties play on the mind—can attorneys convince the public why it matters? Sarah Speight finds out more.
Oppo case reveals UPC’s balance of speed versus language
The court has shown its determination to avoid delay and try cases on the merits within a year, notes Wouter Pors of Bird & Bird.
2023 in review: notable IP moments in the EU
From the UPC and GIs to Gummy Bears and Lewis Hamilton—Nick Bolter and Eva Baliner-Poggi of Morgan Lewis walk us through the EU's highlights.
‘The EPO can manage it—I’m baffled why the UPC can’t’: Test case challenges court’s ‘request for access’ rule
Is the court’s public access rule unfit for purpose? Lawyers at Mathys & Squire are arguing for pleadings and evidence to be automatically made available on request, finds Muireann Bolger.
The UPC is off to a ‘flying start’ but faces critical decision over transparency
Concerns over access to documents and information are growing—and what the court does next may define the forum. Muireann Bolger speaks with Marks & Clerk, Zoeller, Bird & Bird and EIP to hear why.
More News

UPC infringement actions total almost 100
Court confirms its tally of filings and actions since June opening | German location remains by far the most popular venue for litigation | Local Milan division receives three actions.
UPC shares breakdown of cases
Munich in pole position for infringement actions, followed by two other German divisions | One language dominates nearly half of the proceedings, but another features widely.
UPC sets hearing date for Ocado 'request for access' appeal
Future of transparency at Unified Patent Court rests upon crucial hearing in Ocado v Autostore | Mathys & Squire’s separate ‘test’ case challenges public access to evidence at the court | Judge Ingeborg Simonsson will act as judge-rapporteur.
UPC appoints a further 21 technically qualified judges
Court announces new appointments several months following initial tranche of new TQJs | Judges will take up part-time and full-time positions and mostly represent Germany, the Netherlands and France.
EPO launches Unitary Patent dashboard revealing daily take-up figures
Interactive statistics chart shows more than 5,000 requests for unitary effect | Data can be filtered by country, language and technology sector.
UPC in the news: The court's most-read stories
With years of breaking developments, interviews and analysis to draw from, here are some of WIPR’s most-read UPC stories.
UK patent litigation firm opens Dublin office to cater for UPC work
The move by the respected UK firm “consolidates the firm’s role” in the Unified Patent Court | All 14 partners admitted to practise in Ireland.
