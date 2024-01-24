Subscribe

Trademarks

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
10 June 2024   The legendary rock band files a suit over allegedly selling unauthorised merchandise and infringing the band's trademarks | Suit claims the website misleads consumers with counterfeit products, impacting the band's brand and reputation.
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
6 June 2024
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
5 June 2024
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
4 June 2024
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
30 May 2024
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
28 May 2024
INTA 2024: ‘Insane’ brand restrictions are ‘dogma not science’
22 May 2024
Latest Features

Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Challengers at the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board should note the prior use arguments in a dispute over a Brazilian Portuguese colloquial phrase, says Willie Stroever.
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
Series or families of trademarks can be used as grounds for opposition against European trademarks if certain conditions are met, says João Pereira Cabral of Inventa.
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Decisions taken by domain managers are often difficult, complex and time-pressured. Nicole DelleDonne and Heather MacNeil of GoDaddy Corporate Domains, with Donna Lyon of Ally Financial, offer a guide to help those thrown in the deep end.
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis
The courts have varied their approaches to context and perspective when assessing the similarity of trademarks—and might have arrived at the right answer for the wrong reason, says Mark Engelman of The Thomas Cromwell Group.
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
As the USPTO and Amazon combat bad faith filings, some fear that US-based Chinese attorneys have become unwitting casualties, as Yan (Regina) Song of Aeon Law explains.
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
David Fuentes Lahoz of Bird & Bird explains how protective letters work in Spain and what parties need to know to use this anticipatory defence against potential ex parte preliminary injunctions.
A likelihood of confusion: similar facts, different trademark decisions
Slight variations in evidence can lead to vastly different outcomes in disputes—and prior decisions cannot be relied on as indicators of success, says Massimo Cimoli of De Simone & Partners, Dennemeyer & Associates Italy.
Catching low-number copycats
Applicants who copy a small number of trademarks can still be found to have obvious malicious intent, say Charles Feng, Max Zhang and Lian Xue of Tahota (Beijing) Law Firm.
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
22 May 2024   Complaint filed in Illinois targets unidentified online sellers offering fake Bluey products | The BBC says counterfeiters have multiple store fronts and aliases to evade detection.
Global trademarks set to surpass 100 million by 2026
21 May 2024   Growth in active trademark volumes demonstrates the increasing number of marks being created and used by organisations globally | China leads the way but only one EU country features in the top 10 filers.
INTA 2024: ‘A lot of creatives are terrified’ of AI threat
21 May 2024   Georgia’s film and TV industry is bracing for change and there will be winners and losers from the fallout, finds Peter Scott.
INTA 2024: WWE attorney shares tips on always being in C-suite’s corner
20 May 2024   Experienced in-house corporate lawyers from World Wrestling Entertainment, Harman, United Airlines offer advice on the role of the senior advisor at an INTA panel. Tom Phillips reports.
INTA 2024:Trademark lawyers—Staying ethical and out of jail
20 May 2024   Ethics are vital for trademark lawyers, but depending on where you are, the precise rules can differ significantly, finds Baron Armah Kwantreng.
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024   Association hosts Dr Bernice King | Amazon assistant general counsel says biodiversity destruction and Gen-Z buying habits make CSR ‘imperative’ | Venue for next year’s meeting revealed by INTA CEO.
Exclusive: WIPR Insights launches inaugural Germany TM Rankings
17 May 2024   The rankings highlight the firms and individuals at the top of their game for trademark matters in Germany | Results show that the boutique law firm is ‘alive and kicking’ in this market.
