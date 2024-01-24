Trademarks
10 June 2024 The legendary rock band files a suit over allegedly selling unauthorised merchandise and infringing the band's trademarks | Suit claims the website misleads consumers with counterfeit products, impacting the band's brand and reputation.
All news
Latest Features
All features
Challengers at the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board should note the prior use arguments in a dispute over a Brazilian Portuguese colloquial phrase, says Willie Stroever.
Series or families of trademarks can be used as grounds for opposition against European trademarks if certain conditions are met, says João Pereira Cabral of Inventa.
Decisions taken by domain managers are often difficult, complex and time-pressured. Nicole DelleDonne and Heather MacNeil of GoDaddy Corporate Domains, with Donna Lyon of Ally Financial, offer a guide to help those thrown in the deep end.
The courts have varied their approaches to context and perspective when assessing the similarity of trademarks—and might have arrived at the right answer for the wrong reason, says Mark Engelman of The Thomas Cromwell Group.
As the USPTO and Amazon combat bad faith filings, some fear that US-based Chinese attorneys have become unwitting casualties, as Yan (Regina) Song of Aeon Law explains.
David Fuentes Lahoz of Bird & Bird explains how protective letters work in Spain and what parties need to know to use this anticipatory defence against potential ex parte preliminary injunctions.
Slight variations in evidence can lead to vastly different outcomes in disputes—and prior decisions cannot be relied on as indicators of success, says Massimo Cimoli of De Simone & Partners, Dennemeyer & Associates Italy.
Applicants who copy a small number of trademarks can still be found to have obvious malicious intent, say Charles Feng, Max Zhang and Lian Xue of Tahota (Beijing) Law Firm.
More News
More news
22 May 2024 Complaint filed in Illinois targets unidentified online sellers offering fake Bluey products | The BBC says counterfeiters have multiple store fronts and aliases to evade detection.
21 May 2024 Growth in active trademark volumes demonstrates the increasing number of marks being created and used by organisations globally | China leads the way but only one EU country features in the top 10 filers.
21 May 2024 Georgia’s film and TV industry is bracing for change and there will be winners and losers from the fallout, finds Peter Scott.
20 May 2024 Experienced in-house corporate lawyers from World Wrestling Entertainment, Harman, United Airlines offer advice on the role of the senior advisor at an INTA panel. Tom Phillips reports.
20 May 2024 Ethics are vital for trademark lawyers, but depending on where you are, the precise rules can differ significantly, finds Baron Armah Kwantreng.
20 May 2024 Association hosts Dr Bernice King | Amazon assistant general counsel says biodiversity destruction and Gen-Z buying habits make CSR ‘imperative’ | Venue for next year’s meeting revealed by INTA CEO.
17 May 2024 The rankings highlight the firms and individuals at the top of their game for trademark matters in Germany | Results show that the boutique law firm is ‘alive and kicking’ in this market.
Get up-to-date information on all our publications and events
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.