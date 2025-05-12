Leaders Directory 2025

Subscribe

WIPR Leaders is a one-stop guide to the leading IP practitioners in the world. The handbook lists over 2000 lawyers across patent, trademark, and copyright practices. Following an extensive nomination period, our research team vetted the nominated lawyers for suitability by exploring their work. This meant looking at practice history, industry expertise and notable cases, as well as any additional activities, such as writing and teaching responsibilities, which have allowed the lawyers to shape and influence other and future IP practitioners.

Carlos Aboim
Carlos Aboim
Founding Partner   Licks Attorneys
Daniel Bereskin
Daniel Bereskin
Principal   Smart & Biggar
Janice Bereskin
Janice Bereskin
Principal   Smart & Biggar
Paul Beynon
Paul Beynon
Partner   Appleyard Lees
Richard Bray
Partner, Engineering and Physics Sector Lead   Appleyard Lees
Brigitte Chan
Principal   Smart & Biggar
Noel Courage
Principal   Smart & Biggar
Robert Cumming
Partner, Trade Marks and Litigation Lead   Appleyard Lees
Michael Davitz
Partner   Leason Ellis
Barbara Fleck
Partner - Life Sciences Sector Lead   Appleyard Lees
Micheline Gravelle
Principal   Smart & Biggar
Julia Gwilt
Partner   Appleyard Lees
Eduardo Hallak
Founding Partner   Licks Attorneys
Chris Hoole
Partner   Appleyard Lees
Claire Lehr
Partner   Edwin Coe
Bing Li
Partner   Unitalen Attorneys at Law
Otto Licks
Founding Partner   Licks Attorneys
Michal Luzzatto
Head of Copyrights | Managing Partner   The Luzzatto Group
Lilach Luzzatto Shukrun
Head of Engineering & Medical Devices |Senior Partner   The Luzzatto Group
Alfred Macchione
Principal   Smart & Biggar