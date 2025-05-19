Founder of anovIP Amit Aswal has more than 15 years of experience and excels in IP portfolio scouting, evaluation and sales, strategy formulation, negotiation, licensing and royalty determination. As a distinguished patent and trademark attorney, Mr Aswal's visionary leadership has elevated anovIP to the forefront of IP services, offering innovative solutions tailored to diverse business needs, academia and legal firms. This has established him as a pioneering figure in IP strategy and innovation.