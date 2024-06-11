About

World IP Review (WIPR) provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.

Our website publishes the latest, must-read stories on patents, trademarks, and copyright. We offer a free daily newsletter featuring these stories, among industry analyses, contributed articles, surveys, and interviews.

Our Publications

WIPR provides timely news and analysis on the most relevant and important issues affecting brand owners. This is a must-read for businesses, their in-house counsel and other intellectual property lawyers.

World IP Review print editions provide news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.

Our print publications are distributed at the biggest IP events in the calendar and feature long-form articles written byWIPR journalists and IP experts from the world's leading firms.

WIPR Focus, published online only, hones in on hot topics that matter to the IP community. In 2024, these cover The Future of IP, INTA 2024, Diversity, the Unified Patent Court, and Trade Secrets.

WIPR Rankings study the firms operating in specific markets, including UK, US, Germany and China trademarks, plus global trade secrets.

WIPR Diversity's Top 100 celebrates those who drive positive change in the IP community.

WIPR Leaders is a directory of IP executives across the world. The directory lists over 1,700 lawyers across patent, trademark, and copyright practices. Stemming from a four month nomination period in which we sought views from 12,000 IP professionals, each entrant can be found on our online directory.

Our Events

Alongside our sister publication Life Sciences IP Review, we produce many events including:

Be sure to check out our packed webinar series, featuring an extensive video library on topics from AI-generated inventions, to trade secrets in China and cybersquatting.





