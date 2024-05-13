Subscribe

WIPR Diversity's Top 100 2024

Welcome to World IP Review’s Diversity in IP listings 2024 where we recognise and celebrate those who drive positive change in the IP community

We recently ran a survey on diversity in IP, which also allowed industry professionals to nominate their candidates for this list. By combining these results with marketplace research carried out by our in-house team, we can reveal the outstanding individuals who have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to IP across four different categories (see categories below)

Congratulations to everyone who made the WIPR  Diversity Top 100 list for 2024! Your dedication and commitment to driving meaningful change in the IP community is truly inspiring.

Andre Adkins
Patent attorney   IBM   Andre Adkins joined IBM in 2021
Megha Agrawal
Founder and partner   Intellectual Coolie   Megha Agrawal is the founder and designated partner at Intellectual Coolie.
Sabine Agé
Partner   Hoyng Rokh Monegier   Sabine Agé is the managing partner of the French offices at Hoyng Rokh Monegier.
Livia Andermatt
Head of IP   Lindt   Livia Andermatt has been head of IP at Lindt since 2022
Danielle Benecke
Founder, Baker McKenzie Machine Learning   Baker McKenzie   Danielle Benecke is the founder and global head of Baker McKenzie's Machine Learning practice.
Derrick Brent
Deputy under secretary   USPTO   Derrick Brent is deputy under secretary of commerce for IP and deputy director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Aideen Burke
Partner   A&L Goodbody   Aideen Burke is a partner in A&L Goodbody’s commercial and technology group.
Laëtitia Bénard
Partner   Allen & Overy   Laëtitia Bénard leads the Paris IP practice and is co-head of Allen & Overy's life sciences group.
Sonia Carlos Antonio
Founder & partner   Carlos Antonio, Neves & Vidal   Sonia Carlos Antonio, the founder of Carlos Antonio, Neves & Vidal.
Cesar Eduardo Castaneda Montiel
Partner   Basham   Eduardo Castaneda has made a positive impact on promoting D&I since 2020 when he assumed a leadership position at Basham.
Adele Chadwick
Executive, deputy CEO and head of talent   Pearce IP   Adele Chadwick is an experienced chief executive, executive director and human resources professional.
Vandita Chandrani
Associate general counsel   Elekta   Vandita Chandrani has been the associate general counsel, IP, at Elekta.
Spring Chang
Founding partner   Chang Tsi & Partners   Spring Chang is founding partner at Chang Tsi & Partners.
Prathyusha Chenji
Associate   Kilpatrick   Prathyusha Chenji has a trademark and brand management practice that includes global portfolio management, domestic and foreign trademark clearance, litigation, and global trademark enforcemen
Mariel Chichisola
Partner   Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum   Mariel Chichisola has been a partner at Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum since 2020.
Rebecca Clegg
Counsel   Axinn   Rebecca Clegg’s practice focuses on complex IP litigation and counselling.
Lisa Collins
Partner   BakerHostetler   Lisa Collins leads the Atlanta IP team, chairs the firmwide patent indemnification team and has more than 19 years of experience in IP, handling both transactions and litigation.
Mary Kate Cornell
Trademarks specialist   ESPN   Mary Kate Cornell is a trademark paralegal specialist at sports broadcaster, ESPN.
Bradford Craig
Senior associate   Blank Rome   Bradford Craig is an associate at Blank Rome, and concentrates his practice on IP and technology matters.
Hatty Cui
Principal   Rouse   Hatty Cui is principal, head of the China trademark group and general manager of the Rouse China business based in Beijing.
Atanu Das
Partner   Guntin & Gust   Atanu Das spearheaded a significant push in D&I programming in an effort to accelerate learning and initiate change.
Robecca Davey
Senior associate   Marks & Clerk   Robecca Davey is a chartered trademark attorney and senior associate in the trademark team at Marks & Clerk.
Carolina del Rio
Partner   Dentons   Carolina del Rio is a partner co-leading the IP, technology and privacy group in Dentons’ Santiago office, and has more than 25 years of experience in IP.
Kei Enomoto
Partner   Hoffmann Eitle   Kei Enomoto has a diverse technological background.
Claudia Fernandini
Founding partner   Mertz   Claudia Fernandini has more than 25 years of experience in IP and competition law.
Barbara Fiacco
Partner   Foley Hoag   Barbara Fiacco is a leader in the IP bar who represents leading pharmaceutical and life sciences clients.
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
Partner   Pryor Cashman   Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme is co-chair of the firm’s IP group.
Susi Fish
Partner   Boult Wade Tennant   Susi Fish is a partner at Boult, and is one of the leads on Boult’s D&I programme.
Raquel Flanzbaum
Partner   OjamBF   Raquel Flanzbaum has long been a beacon for D&I in IP.
Angela Freeman
Partner   Barnes & Thornburg   Angela Freeman has used her experience gained during her first career as a molecular biologist to successfully transition and become a thriving practitioner in the area of patent law.
Jill Ge
Partner   Allen & Overy   Jill Ge covers the full spectrum of IP litigation and transactions in China.
Penny Gilbert
Partner   Powell Gilbert   Penny Gilbert represents clients before all levels of the UK patent courts, including the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court
Steve Gong
Patent counsel, head of data science, PMO, technology and operations, Google. Co-founder of ADAPT   Google   Steve Gong heads one of the industry's leading IP operations, technology and data science teams at Google
María González Gordon
Co-managing partner   CMS   María González heads up the IP and digital business department at CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo.
Tom Hadid
Trademark attorney   Amazon   Tom Hadid is a brand management expert who takes an innovative approach to advising his clients—and looks at things with a fresh lens
Philip Hamzik
Associate   Wolf Greenfield & Sacks   Phil Hamzik helps clients build and manage US and international patent portfolios in the areas of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
Sarah Hartman
Partner   Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell   Sarah Hartman is a partner in JMBM’s litigation group, and represents clients in complex commercial disputes.
Teh Hong Koon
Partner   Skrine   Teh Hong Koon is a partner in the IP registration and prosecution practice.
Myrtha Hurtado Rivas
General counsel   Nestlé   Myrtha Hurtado Rivas joined Nestlé in October 2021 as general counsel, brand and marketing properties, licensing and anti-counterfeiting to lead these areas across Nestlé globally.
Jennifer Hutchinson
General manager, governance   IP Australia   Jennifer Hutchinson is the general manager in the governance group and the executive gender champion at IP Australia.
Maria Ines Herrera
Senior partner   BARLAW   Maria Ines Herrera is a senior partner of BARLAW—Barrera & Asociados.
April Isaacson
Partner   Kilpatrick   April Isaacson is the office managing partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.
Isobel Barry
Partner   Carpmaels & Ransford   Isobel Barry advises innovator healthcare companies through all stages of the therapeutic product lifecycle.
Lisa Jakob
Chief trademark & copyright counsel   Merck   Lisa Jakob serves as the chief trademark & copyright counsel for Merck.
Lynn Janulis
Partner   Marshall Gerstein   Lynn Janulis is a partner in Marshall Gerstain’s patent prosecution practice and chairs the firm’s diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) committee.
Lisa Jorgenson
Deputy director general (patents & technology)   World Intellectual Property Organization   Lisa Jorgenson is responsible for the administration and practical application of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and WIPO programmes relating to patent law.
Paramee Kerativitayanan
Partner   ZICO IP   Paramee Kerativitayanan was promoted to be a partner at ZICO IP in 2023, and has been practising in the IP and IT legal fields for around nine years.
Natalie Kernisant
Chief diversity and inclusion officer   Morrison Foerster   Natalie Kernisant spearheads firmwide diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts to break down barriers to equal opportunity and create an ever-more inclusive workplace for MoFo employees
Daphne Lainson
Principal   Smart & Biggar   Daphne Lainson serves as the leader of the life sciences and chem/bio practice groups.
Rena Lee
CEO   IPOS   As chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), Lee is leading the Singapore IP Strategy 2030 (SIPS 2030).