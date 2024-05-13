WIPR Diversity's Top 100 2024
Welcome to World IP Review’s Diversity in IP listings 2024 where we recognise and celebrate those who drive positive change in the IP community
We recently ran a survey on diversity in IP, which also allowed industry professionals to nominate their candidates for this list. By combining these results with marketplace research carried out by our in-house team, we can reveal the outstanding individuals who have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to IP across four different categories (see categories below)
Congratulations to everyone who made the WIPR Diversity Top 100 list for 2024! Your dedication and commitment to driving meaningful change in the IP community is truly inspiring.
Diversity
Founder and partner Intellectual Coolie Megha Agrawal is the founder and designated partner at Intellectual Coolie.
Diversity
Partner Hoyng Rokh Monegier Sabine Agé is the managing partner of the French offices at Hoyng Rokh Monegier.
Diversity
Founder, Baker McKenzie Machine Learning Baker McKenzie Danielle Benecke is the founder and global head of Baker McKenzie's Machine Learning practice.
Diversity
Deputy under secretary USPTO Derrick Brent is deputy under secretary of commerce for IP and deputy director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Diversity
Partner A&L Goodbody Aideen Burke is a partner in A&L Goodbody’s commercial and technology group.
Diversity
Partner Allen & Overy Laëtitia Bénard leads the Paris IP practice and is co-head of Allen & Overy's life sciences group.
Diversity
Founder & partner Carlos Antonio, Neves & Vidal Sonia Carlos Antonio, the founder of Carlos Antonio, Neves & Vidal.
Diversity
Partner Basham Eduardo Castaneda has made a positive impact on promoting D&I since 2020 when he assumed a leadership position at Basham.
Diversity
Executive, deputy CEO and head of talent Pearce IP Adele Chadwick is an experienced chief executive, executive director and human resources professional.
Diversity
Associate general counsel Elekta Vandita Chandrani has been the associate general counsel, IP, at Elekta.
Diversity
Founding partner Chang Tsi & Partners Spring Chang is founding partner at Chang Tsi & Partners.
Diversity
Associate Kilpatrick Prathyusha Chenji has a trademark and brand management practice that includes global portfolio management, domestic and foreign trademark clearance, litigation, and global trademark enforcemen
Diversity
Partner Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum Mariel Chichisola has been a partner at Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum since 2020.
Diversity
Counsel Axinn Rebecca Clegg’s practice focuses on complex IP litigation and counselling.
Diversity
Partner BakerHostetler Lisa Collins leads the Atlanta IP team, chairs the firmwide patent indemnification team and has more than 19 years of experience in IP, handling both transactions and litigation.
Diversity
Trademarks specialist ESPN Mary Kate Cornell is a trademark paralegal specialist at sports broadcaster, ESPN.
Diversity
Senior associate Blank Rome Bradford Craig is an associate at Blank Rome, and concentrates his practice on IP and technology matters.
Diversity
Principal Rouse Hatty Cui is principal, head of the China trademark group and general manager of the Rouse China business based in Beijing.
Diversity
Partner Guntin & Gust Atanu Das spearheaded a significant push in D&I programming in an effort to accelerate learning and initiate change.
Diversity
Senior associate Marks & Clerk Robecca Davey is a chartered trademark attorney and senior associate in the trademark team at Marks & Clerk.
Diversity
Partner Dentons Carolina del Rio is a partner co-leading the IP, technology and privacy group in Dentons’ Santiago office, and has more than 25 years of experience in IP.
Diversity
Founding partner Mertz Claudia Fernandini has more than 25 years of experience in IP and competition law.
Diversity
Partner Foley Hoag Barbara Fiacco is a leader in the IP bar who represents leading pharmaceutical and life sciences clients.
Diversity
Partner Pryor Cashman Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme is co-chair of the firm’s IP group.
Diversity
Partner Boult Wade Tennant Susi Fish is a partner at Boult, and is one of the leads on Boult’s D&I programme.
Diversity
Partner Barnes & Thornburg Angela Freeman has used her experience gained during her first career as a molecular biologist to successfully transition and become a thriving practitioner in the area of patent law.
Diversity
Partner Allen & Overy Jill Ge covers the full spectrum of IP litigation and transactions in China.
Diversity
Partner Powell Gilbert Penny Gilbert represents clients before all levels of the UK patent courts, including the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court
Diversity
Patent counsel, head of data science, PMO, technology and operations, Google. Co-founder of ADAPT Google Steve Gong heads one of the industry's leading IP operations, technology and data science teams at Google
Diversity
Co-managing partner CMS María González heads up the IP and digital business department at CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo.
Diversity
Trademark attorney Amazon Tom Hadid is a brand management expert who takes an innovative approach to advising his clients—and looks at things with a fresh lens
Diversity
Associate Wolf Greenfield & Sacks Phil Hamzik helps clients build and manage US and international patent portfolios in the areas of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
Diversity
Partner Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell Sarah Hartman is a partner in JMBM’s litigation group, and represents clients in complex commercial disputes.
Diversity
Partner Skrine Teh Hong Koon is a partner in the IP registration and prosecution practice.
Diversity
General counsel Nestlé Myrtha Hurtado Rivas joined Nestlé in October 2021 as general counsel, brand and marketing properties, licensing and anti-counterfeiting to lead these areas across Nestlé globally.
Diversity
General manager, governance IP Australia Jennifer Hutchinson is the general manager in the governance group and the executive gender champion at IP Australia.
Diversity
Senior partner BARLAW Maria Ines Herrera is a senior partner of BARLAW—Barrera & Asociados.
Diversity
Partner Kilpatrick April Isaacson is the office managing partner at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.
Diversity
Partner Carpmaels & Ransford Isobel Barry advises innovator healthcare companies through all stages of the therapeutic product lifecycle.
Diversity
Chief trademark & copyright counsel Merck Lisa Jakob serves as the chief trademark & copyright counsel for Merck.
Diversity
Partner Marshall Gerstein Lynn Janulis is a partner in Marshall Gerstain’s patent prosecution practice and chairs the firm’s diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) committee.
Diversity
Deputy director general (patents & technology) World Intellectual Property Organization Lisa Jorgenson is responsible for the administration and practical application of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and WIPO programmes relating to patent law.
Diversity
Partner ZICO IP Paramee Kerativitayanan was promoted to be a partner at ZICO IP in 2023, and has been practising in the IP and IT legal fields for around nine years.
Diversity
Chief diversity and inclusion officer Morrison Foerster Natalie Kernisant spearheads firmwide diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts to break down barriers to equal opportunity and create an ever-more inclusive workplace for MoFo employees
Diversity
Principal Smart & Biggar Daphne Lainson serves as the leader of the life sciences and chem/bio practice groups.
Diversity
CEO IPOS As chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), Lee is leading the Singapore IP Strategy 2030 (SIPS 2030).