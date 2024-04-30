Kei Enomoto has a diverse technological background. She obtained a PhD in chemistry in London, and started her IP career in Paris in the chemistry department at Bureau Casalonga-Josse. She moved back to London to join Maucher Jenkins where she became a partner in the life sciences department. In 2019, she joined Hoffmann Eitle and became a partner in the mechanical engineering department. Her practice includes the prosecution and litigation of patents for chemical and mechanical inventions (and hybrid technologies), and design protection. One of Enomoto’s notable clients is Linpac Packaging (now part of Klöckner Pentaplast) in the field of plastic food packaging, and she has been responsible for its patent and design portfolio since 2017. Enomoto is actively engaged in promoting IP, and as a member of the International Liaison Committee of the CIPA, she cultivates relationships between IP organisations, with a particular focus on Japan. She also strives to promote DEI in her work and the IP community at large. Enomoto has a particular interest in social mobility, gender equality, and mental health. She was the first female partner in the London office of Hoffmann Eitle, and the first partner of a minority ethnic background in the history of the firm.