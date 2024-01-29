Trade secrets
Space tourism company moves countersuit against Boeing citing unlawful claims to proprietary information | Boeing alleged secrets theft and outstanding fees for work carried out on Virgin’s ‘Mothership’.
All news
Latest Features
All features
Partnerships are inevitable as energy sector players race to transition to renewable sources. Jonathan Turnbull, Louise Barber and Rachel Montagnon of HSF explain why arbitration may be the best forum to resolve the resulting IP disputes.
Despite geopolitical and trade tensions, secrets specialist James Pooley returned from a trip to China optimistic that China is committed to building a robust IP system.
Adopting a certain legal principle can narrow disputes and save significant costs in global litigation if the correct steps are taken, say Marko Zoretic and Nicholas Zovko of Knobbe Martens.
As automakers and their suppliers use more advanced technology in their vehicles, they face a growing number of Section 337 investigations at the ITC—but there are ways to minimise or handle litigation, explain Spencer Montei, David Hickerson and JJ Grinde of Foley.
If the right steps are taken, the US International Trade Commission is an attractive option for firms fearing the loss of their valuable IP, say Mary Prendergast, Mark Whitaker and Nicole Ang of Morrison Foerster.
Platform issues subpoena demanding identity of user who leaked code | Security breach coincides with drop in value by more than 50% | Lawyers speculate on employee revenge as motivation following mass layoffs.
A US plan to ban non-compete clauses is like using “an axe rather than a scalpel to perform brain surgery” and may tear up trade secrets protection, finds Muireann Bolger.
Companies looking to grow may be in need of a powerful, influential partner. But when courting for business, it is essential to be ruled by the head rather than the heart, finds Muireann Bolger.
More News
More news
Tech experts advise startups on routes to protect their IP at London tech event | AI, supply chain security, and freedom to operate discussed by senior IP heads and an investor | UK ‘should make every effort’ to reengage with the UPC to help the industry.
The former Johns Hopkins lecturer brings technical expertise in computer and software engineering, enabling him to offer a ‘unique combination’ of experience.
New hire joins from Nixon Peabody | Los Angeles office partner brings expertise in copyright, trademarks, trade secrets and crisis management.
Bank says former adviser tried to convince clients to join him at Raymond James | Conduct allegedly misused information which was “proprietary and valuable, and would be especially useful to a competitor” | Complaint filed in Michigan alleges breach of contract, tortious interference, and conversion.
China's Supreme People's Court affirmed the country’s largest trade secret misappropriation verdict | Sennics Chemical Technology emerges victorious with $28m award against Chen XX and Yuncheng Jinteng Chemical Technology | King & Wood Mallesons | Beijing Yuntian | Shanxi Qihe Law Firm.
US government charges a former energy executive with taking part in conspiracy to use stolen trade secrets in closed bid process | Use of confidential information allegedly led Siemens to resubmit lower bid for turbine project | Bids involved General Electric, Mitsubishi, and Dominion.
Beverage giant filed a successful lawsuit alleging that its rival had perpetuated false and unsupported claims | Pharma company now faces permanent injunction as well as substantial damages.
Get up-to-date information on all our publications and events
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.