Subscribe

Trade secrets

Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Space tourism company moves countersuit against Boeing citing unlawful claims to proprietary information | Boeing alleged secrets theft and outstanding fees for work carried out on Virgin’s ‘Mothership’.
INTA 2024: Why AI is prompting Coca-Cola and others to review their trade secrets strategy
Baker McKenzie hires trade secrets specialist in DC
The growing importance of trade secrets
US Chamber of Commerce sues FTC over non-compete ban
FTC's non-compete ban likely to face SCOTUS challenge, say lawyers
Boeing launches secrets suit at Virgin Galactic over ‘mothership’ dispute
All news

Latest Features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Partnerships are inevitable as energy sector players race to transition to renewable sources. Jonathan Turnbull, Louise Barber and Rachel Montagnon of HSF explain why arbitration may be the best forum to resolve the resulting IP disputes.
‘There’s too much at stake’: Unlocking China’s trade secrets regime
Despite geopolitical and trade tensions, secrets specialist James Pooley returned from a trip to China optimistic that China is committed to building a robust IP system.
Exploring a powerful legal tool in trade secret clashes
Adopting a certain legal principle can narrow disputes and save significant costs in global litigation if the correct steps are taken, say Marko Zoretic and Nicholas Zovko of Knobbe Martens.
Why auto firms are subject to more ITC probes and what they can do about it
As automakers and their suppliers use more advanced technology in their vehicles, they face a growing number of Section 337 investigations at the ITC—but there are ways to minimise or handle litigation, explain Spencer Montei, David Hickerson and JJ Grinde of Foley.
Is the ITC the right venue for trade secrets theft?
If the right steps are taken, the US International Trade Commission is an attractive option for firms fearing the loss of their valuable IP, say Mary Prendergast, Mark Whitaker and Nicole Ang of Morrison Foerster.
Twitter’s source code leak could represent ‘major crisis’
Platform issues subpoena demanding identity of user who leaked code | Security breach coincides with drop in value by more than 50% | Lawyers speculate on employee revenge as motivation following mass layoffs.
‘I hate this rule’: the FTC's controversial non-competes ban
A US plan to ban non-compete clauses is like using “an axe rather than a scalpel to perform brain surgery” and may tear up trade secrets protection, finds Muireann Bolger.
NDA or the highway: protecting secrets during a pitch
Companies looking to grow may be in need of a powerful, influential partner. But when courting for business, it is essential to be ruled by the head rather than the heart, finds Muireann Bolger.
All features


More News

Semiconductor SMEs juggle trade secrets with patents, says panel
Tech experts advise startups on routes to protect their IP at London tech event | AI, supply chain security, and freedom to operate discussed by senior IP heads and an investor | UK ‘should make every effort’ to reengage with the UPC to help the industry.
K&L Gates addition boosts US tech litigation practice
The former Johns Hopkins lecturer brings technical expertise in computer and software engineering, enabling him to offer a ‘unique combination’ of experience.
DLA Piper adds fashion law pioneer to Los Angeles IP practice
New hire joins from Nixon Peabody | Los Angeles office partner brings expertise in copyright, trademarks, trade secrets and crisis management.
JPMorgan files secrets suit over $3.9m client ‘theft’
Bank says former adviser tried to convince clients to join him at Raymond James | Conduct allegedly misused information which was “proprietary and valuable, and would be especially useful to a competitor” | Complaint filed in Michigan alleges breach of contract, tortious interference, and conversion.
China’s Supreme People’s Court delivers record-breaking verdict in trade secrets case
China's Supreme People's Court affirmed the country’s largest trade secret misappropriation verdict | Sennics Chemical Technology emerges victorious with $28m award against Chen XX and Yuncheng Jinteng Chemical Technology | King & Wood Mallesons | Beijing Yuntian | Shanxi Qihe Law Firm.
Former Siemens employee ‘used stolen trade secrets to undercut GE gas turbine bid’
US government charges a former energy executive with taking part in conspiracy to use stolen trade secrets in closed bid process | Use of confidential information allegedly led Siemens to resubmit lower bid for turbine project | Bids involved General Electric, Mitsubishi, and Dominion.
Monster secures more than $300m in energy drinks row
Beverage giant filed a successful lawsuit alleging that its rival had perpetuated false and unsupported claims | Pharma company now faces permanent injunction as well as substantial damages.
More news