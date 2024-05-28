Subscribe

Patents

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024   Federal Cartel Office says alliance of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW and ThyssenKrupp can go ahead | To avoid sanctions, the car makers must focus negotiations on SEPs that can be applied in other industries—not just automotive.
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
11 June 2024
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
10 June 2024
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
7 June 2024
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones
3 June 2024
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
29 May 2024
Boies Schiller Flexner adds trio of patent litigators
29 May 2024
All news

Latest Features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Partnerships are inevitable as energy sector players race to transition to renewable sources. Jonathan Turnbull, Louise Barber and Rachel Montagnon of HSF explain why arbitration may be the best forum to resolve the resulting IP disputes.
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
Netlist’s recent $445 million win against Micron was down to a collaboration honed over many years, finds Sarah Speight, who spoke to co-lead counsel Jennifer Truelove of McKool Smith and Jason Sheasby of Irell & Manella.
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
David Fuentes Lahoz of Bird & Bird explains how protective letters work in Spain and what parties need to know to use this anticipatory defence against potential ex parte preliminary injunctions.
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
India’s thriving innovation ecosystem has helped the country buck the global trend of diminished IP activity and show rises in patents, trademarks, designs and GIs, says Ashwin Julka of Remfry & Sagar.
Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa
Africa offers vast potential for companies with the right IP strategy to overcome the continent’s complexities, say Nicky Garnett and Alicia Van der Walt of Adams & Adams.
Benefits of Eurasian design protection
The system is an up-to-date, reliable and effective way to protect design rights on the regional level, explains Arman Sauganbayev Gorodissky & Partners (Kazakhstan office).
When does IPR estoppel apply to product or system art in the district courts?
The Federal Circuit has yet to weigh in on the scope of estoppel under § 315, with conflicting decisions on prior art products and systems in IPR, say Kelly Del Dotto, Casey Kraning and Hui-Kwon Yang of Fish & Richardson.
Exclusions to healthcare treatment methods under the EPC
Article 53 of the European Patent Convention rules out the patenting of treatment methods by surgery or therapy, as well as certain diagnostics methods, to safeguard patients’ needs. Marisol Cardoso and Susana Rodrigues of Inventa explore.
All features


More News

Jury awards Netlist $445m in patent dispute with Micron
28 May 2024   Texas jury finds Micron infringed two Netlist patents covering computer memory modules | Micron plans to appeal the verdict citing PTAB invalidation of one asserted patent in April.
Fed Circ revives patent suits against Nokia, ADVA, and Cisco
23 May 2024   US Court of Appeals revives Core Optical's patent infringement cases against tech giants Nokia, ADVA, and Cisco | Decision overturns previous ruling by California District court concerning optical technology | Ambiguities surrounding inventorship agreements add complexity to the legal dispute.
Fed Circ vetoes key design patent test after rare en-banc review
22 May 2024   US Court of Appeals overrules Rosen-Durling validity test in LKQ v GM Global in controversial precedential opinion | Amici curiae speaking out against the move included INTA and other major organisations | Verdict marks loss for GM in vehicle fender dispute.
NPEs: US leads litigation activity but China sees 600% surge, says report
16 May 2024   Non-practising entity infringement cases declined globally from 2012 to 2019 | ‘NPEs should now be considered part of the patent ecosystem’ | US activity most prolific worldwide but soaring growth in China | Specific sectors named as frequent targets.
IBM asks USPTO for more detail on AI inventor guidance as comment window ends
15 May 2024   BigTech comments diverge on proposals over how much human oversight is needed for AI-assisted inventions | Google welcomes “step in the right direction” but IBM and Qualcomm request more clarification and better definitions of the tech | Office’s reliance on Pannu v Iolab questioned by leading AI patent owner.
Bird & Bird eyes ‘prosperous’ Japan with new 2024 office
15 May 2024   Firm kicks off expansion by recruiting Ex-Ashurst Japan head in Tokyo | Move allows closer collaborating with consulting arm OXYGY | Renewable energy, life sciences, technology and media clients in the region a target | Full details from CEO Christian Bartsch.
International policy priorities and challenges facing USPTO
15 May 2024   Watch Sharon Israel, chief policy officer and director, International Affairs at the USPTO as she shares the office's priorities in 2024 in a WIPR Summit presentation.
More news