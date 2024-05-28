Patents
11 June 2024 Federal Cartel Office says alliance of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW and ThyssenKrupp can go ahead | To avoid sanctions, the car makers must focus negotiations on SEPs that can be applied in other industries—not just automotive.
All news
Latest Features
All features
Partnerships are inevitable as energy sector players race to transition to renewable sources. Jonathan Turnbull, Louise Barber and Rachel Montagnon of HSF explain why arbitration may be the best forum to resolve the resulting IP disputes.
Netlist’s recent $445 million win against Micron was down to a collaboration honed over many years, finds Sarah Speight, who spoke to co-lead counsel Jennifer Truelove of McKool Smith and Jason Sheasby of Irell & Manella.
David Fuentes Lahoz of Bird & Bird explains how protective letters work in Spain and what parties need to know to use this anticipatory defence against potential ex parte preliminary injunctions.
India’s thriving innovation ecosystem has helped the country buck the global trend of diminished IP activity and show rises in patents, trademarks, designs and GIs, says Ashwin Julka of Remfry & Sagar.
Africa offers vast potential for companies with the right IP strategy to overcome the continent’s complexities, say Nicky Garnett and Alicia Van der Walt of Adams & Adams.
The system is an up-to-date, reliable and effective way to protect design rights on the regional level, explains Arman Sauganbayev Gorodissky & Partners (Kazakhstan office).
The Federal Circuit has yet to weigh in on the scope of estoppel under § 315, with conflicting decisions on prior art products and systems in IPR, say Kelly Del Dotto, Casey Kraning and Hui-Kwon Yang of Fish & Richardson.
Article 53 of the European Patent Convention rules out the patenting of treatment methods by surgery or therapy, as well as certain diagnostics methods, to safeguard patients’ needs. Marisol Cardoso and Susana Rodrigues of Inventa explore.
More News
More news
28 May 2024 Texas jury finds Micron infringed two Netlist patents covering computer memory modules | Micron plans to appeal the verdict citing PTAB invalidation of one asserted patent in April.
23 May 2024 US Court of Appeals revives Core Optical's patent infringement cases against tech giants Nokia, ADVA, and Cisco | Decision overturns previous ruling by California District court concerning optical technology | Ambiguities surrounding inventorship agreements add complexity to the legal dispute.
22 May 2024 US Court of Appeals overrules Rosen-Durling validity test in LKQ v GM Global in controversial precedential opinion | Amici curiae speaking out against the move included INTA and other major organisations | Verdict marks loss for GM in vehicle fender dispute.
16 May 2024 Non-practising entity infringement cases declined globally from 2012 to 2019 | ‘NPEs should now be considered part of the patent ecosystem’ | US activity most prolific worldwide but soaring growth in China | Specific sectors named as frequent targets.
15 May 2024 BigTech comments diverge on proposals over how much human oversight is needed for AI-assisted inventions | Google welcomes “step in the right direction” but IBM and Qualcomm request more clarification and better definitions of the tech | Office’s reliance on Pannu v Iolab questioned by leading AI patent owner.
15 May 2024 Firm kicks off expansion by recruiting Ex-Ashurst Japan head in Tokyo | Move allows closer collaborating with consulting arm OXYGY | Renewable energy, life sciences, technology and media clients in the region a target | Full details from CEO Christian Bartsch.
15 May 2024 Watch Sharon Israel, chief policy officer and director, International Affairs at the USPTO as she shares the office's priorities in 2024 in a WIPR Summit presentation.
Get up-to-date information on all our publications and events
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.