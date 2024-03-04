Future of IP

Subscribe

Scarlett Johansson
Why Scarlett Johansson's objection to ChatGPT's 'eerily similar' voice is a rallying cry
24 May 2024   The actress’ anger reflects deep concern over AI’s ability to replicate actors' likeness, and the need for clarity over legal protections, reports Marisa Woutersen.
IBM asks USPTO for more detail on AI inventor guidance as comment window ends
15 May 2024
UK copyright law ‘likely to be modified’ to address AI issues
10 May 2024
Qualcomm GC on what in-house needs: ‘Show me the value, not just higher bills’
9 May 2024
Lenovo faces 5G injunction in Germany
4 May 2024
UMG artists return to TikTok with new deal that includes AI protection
3 May 2024
IP in the age of AI
1 May 2024
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
The author of the AI (Regulation) Bill spoke to Liz Hockley about why the UK needs to urgently establish its own approach to the technology.
Domain blocking and IP protection in the modern world
Ahead of a panel session at this year’s INTA Annual Meeting moderated by the Brand Safety Alliance, industry experts and panellists share their views on domain blocking and the recently launched GlobalBlock service.
Wasteful or distinctive? The effect of EU and UK packaging waste policies on brand owners
Sustainability goals aimed at reducing packaging throw-up issues for the luxury sector in particular and 2024 could be a landmark year, explain Giles Crown and Elena Glengarry of Taylor Wessing.
Why new technology should be shared to 'improve the lives of everyone'
Anne Burkhart, who sits at the heart of a US university’s commercial arm, tells Sarah Speight that good ideas must not only be viable, but also socially beneficial, to be truly successful.
How a new era of metrics is amplifying IP value
As AI empowers us to track more and better KPIs, the IP industry is finally being equipped with the data and capacity it needs to provide tangible indicators of return on IP investment, says Marcia Chang of Tradespace.
‘Wishy-washy, behind the curve’: UK struggles to manage IP rights and AI
Off the back of a failed ‘bizarre experiment’ to mediate between Big Tech and creatives, the government’s failure to lead left copyright holders in limbo, finds Sarah Speight.
Copy Kat: An English take on the Miles Davis tattoo
Had the photographer sued tattooist Kat Von D in England he may have succeeded—but that still leaves the problem of enforcing an injunction. Tom Moore of Bird & Bird gets under the skin of an unusual case.
Does the UPC serve up new feeding grounds for US non-practising entities?
Well-resourced NPEs looking to play the injunction card are eyeing up the court—companies with European operations should prepare, say Tom Oliver and Jessica Rosethorn of Powell Gilbert.
NatWest lends £700k to software company in first IP-backed loan
29 April 2024   Company secures capital from the bank to support business expansion | New loans aimed at supporting high-growth firms | NatWest allows businesses to borrow against software, patents, copyrights, trademarks, and registered designs.
World IP Day: EPO reveals 33% jump in cleantech inventions over five years
26 April 2024   Germany and France top cleantech innovator countries | IP acts as as “motivator” for companies to invest in sustainable products | Singapore trails green innovation focus with IPOS update.
LG plans battery patent pool to tackle infringement ‘surge’
25 April 2024   Seoul-headquartered company’s Energy division to establish global licensing model in response to widespread infringement | Plans include enhancing litigation capabilities to sue manufacturers that do not comply.
Is Japan still a machine learning paradise?
18 April 2024   Despite inevitable ambiguity, published analysis on Japanese copyright law and AI will provide important insight until cases are decided in the courts, say Yoshiniori Okamoto of Yuasa and Hara and Jin Yoshikawa of Adams and Reese.
Tesla hit with multiple patent lawsuit over wireless tech in cars
15 April 2024   Intellectual Ventures accuses Tesla of infringing a dozen wireless communication patents | Suit follows litigation against Volvo last year.
AI patent platform secures $4.5m funding spearheaded by Google
15 April 2024   Patlytics closed a seed round led by Gradient Ventures | Lawyers among group of investors | Software automates aspects of the patent process.
US bill demands transparency over copyrighted works to train genAI
11 April 2024   New bill introduced to Congress would require full disclosure from companies ahead of generative AI models being released | USPTO also publishes further guidance on AI use in IP proceedings before the office.
