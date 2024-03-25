Latest News & Features
Federal Cartel Office says alliance of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW and ThyssenKrupp can go ahead | To avoid sanctions, the car makers must focus negotiations on SEPs that can be applied in other industries—not just automotive. 11 June 2024
ParTec CEO Bernhard Frohwitter targets tech giant over technology used in cloud computing platform Azure | Suit follows Google’s historic settlement with an AI software company earlier this year. 11 June 2024
Partnerships are inevitable as energy sector players race to transition to renewable sources. Jonathan Turnbull, Louise Barber and Rachel Montagnon of HSF explain why arbitration may be the best forum to resolve the resulting IP disputes. 11 June 2024
iCashe says Samsung ‘tap to pay’ feature infringes seven of its patents | Complaint lists Samsung smartphones, watches and tablets as infringing devices. 10 June 2024
The legendary rock band files a suit over allegedly selling unauthorised merchandise and infringing the band's trademarks | Suit claims the website misleads consumers with counterfeit products, impacting the band's brand and reputation. 10 June 2024
Challengers at the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board should note the prior use arguments in a dispute over a Brazilian Portuguese colloquial phrase, says Willie Stroever. 7 June 2024
US and UK offices sign agreement to cooperate on standard-essential patents | Aims to create a “fair and balanced international ecosystem” | Collaboration comes after the European Parliament's approval of SEP regulations, despite opposition from patent stakeholders. 7 June 2024
Space tourism company moves countersuit against Boeing citing unlawful claims to proprietary information | Boeing alleged secrets theft and outstanding fees for work carried out on Virgin’s ‘Mothership’. 7 June 2024
Series or families of trademarks can be used as grounds for opposition against European trademarks if certain conditions are met, says João Pereira Cabral of Inventa. 7 June 2024
Netlist’s recent $445 million win against Micron was down to a collaboration honed over many years, finds Sarah Speight, who spoke to co-lead counsel Jennifer Truelove of McKool Smith and Jason Sheasby of Irell & Manella. 6 June 2024
