Search Results

Series or families of trademarks can be used as grounds for opposition against European trademarks if certain conditions are met, says João Pereira Cabral of Inventa. 7 June 2024
Trademarks
Decisions taken by domain managers are often difficult, complex and time-pressured. Nicole DelleDonne and Heather MacNeil of GoDaddy Corporate Domains, with Donna Lyon of Ally Financial, offer a guide to help those thrown in the deep end. 5 June 2024
Diversity
Imposter syndrome, family commitments and a male-designed system can all hinder women’s participation in professional networking, but some female-led groups are initiating change, writes Juliana Neves of Licks Attorneys. 30 May 2024
Trademarks
Slight variations in evidence can lead to vastly different outcomes in disputes—and prior decisions cannot be relied on as indicators of success, says Massimo Cimoli of De Simone & Partners, Dennemeyer & Associates Italy. 20 May 2024
Trademarks
Applicants who copy a small number of trademarks can still be found to have obvious malicious intent, say Charles Feng, Max Zhang and Lian Xue of Tahota (Beijing) Law Firm. 20 May 2024
Jurisdiction reports
Due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine is facing significant challenges; however, IP rights have remained intact amidst these difficulties. As the country undergoes reconstruction, IP rights play a crucial role in this essential endeavour, writes Riikka Palmos of Papula-Nevinpat. 20 May 2024
Jurisdiction reports
Victor Adames of BCB Law & Business explores the dynamic intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property, discussing both the challenges and opportunities it presents. 20 May 2024
Patents
India’s thriving innovation ecosystem has helped the country buck the global trend of diminished IP activity and show rises in patents, trademarks, designs and GIs, says Ashwin Julka of Remfry & Sagar. 20 May 2024
Jurisdiction reports
COVID-19, military attacks, inflation and high prices for fuel/electricity has changed ordinary shopping behaviour among consumers in Europe, including Sweden. 20 May 2024
Trademarks
Amendments to China’s Trademark Law has expanded the scope for registering unconventional marks but significant challenges for applicants remain, say Gang Hu and Justin Jiang of China Patent Agent (HK). 20 May 2024
Chief International Marketing & Development Officer, Vice President Vice President, Licensing & Litigation Management Chief International Development and Marketing Officer Purplevine IP Group China Purplevine IP Group
Women In IP
Managing partner Laura Collada has more than 30 years‚Äô experience in IP and is a managing partner at Dumont, where she has worked since 2000. She has taught copyright and industrial property law at various universities in Mexico City. She also worked as a director of the sub-office for the prevention of unfair competition at the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property. Collada focuses her practice in the areas of fashion, media and telecommunications. She has written for World IP Review and is a member of INTA, Marques, AIPPI and ECTA. Dumont Bergman Bider & Co
profile
Managing Partner Mr. Chaudry is among one of the most "pre-eminent names" in Intellectual Property Laws in India and Managing partner of the leading law firm Rahul Chaudry & Partners. He has carved a niche for himself by becoming a leader in the practive of IP in India due to his strong grasp of law and providing innovative solutions in line with legal realities. His comprehensive repertoire in management and enforecement of IP rights, extensive experience in assessing strategic innovation and legal implications enables him to advise his clients (Indian and overseas) on a range of issues and transactions relating to IP prosecution, enforcement, litigation strategies, portfolio audits, due diligence for acquisitions / divestitures, developing strategies for acquiring, enforcing, maintaining and assigning IP, International Registrations under the Madrid, design patent, copyright, unfair competition, investigations, negotiations vis-a-vis prior third party rights, implementing global filing strategies, corporate IP transactions agreements.¬† Mr. Chaudry considers business sensitivities and goals while crafting comprehensive intellectual property protection and enforcement strategies, both short and long term, so that clients can secure and maximize the value of their critical intellectual property assets. This has earned him immense trust of global industry giants in assisting them in protecting and furthering their business goals.¬† Rahul Chaudhry & Partners
profile
Partner/Attorney at Law/Trademark Agent As a partner and director of the international trademark department of Unitalen Attorneys at Law, Lei (Ray) Zhao has accumulated extensive practical experience in trademark prosecution and IP enforcement. Zhao works as a legal consultant providing IP services for many listed companies, famous domestic companies, public figures and multinational clients in litigation and non-litigation cases regarding patents, trademarks, unfair competition, trade secrets, domain names and network infringements. He also counsels clients on IP strategy and IP infringement issues. Unitalen Attorneys At Law
profile
Partner Christian W. Appelt focuses on the counselling of SMEs in Germany and Europe in all aspects of intellectual property, especially patents and utility models, and on representing and advising large, internationally active companies, especially from Japan, China and the US. He has been a member of the Board of the German chapter of LES since 2010, acting as President from 2018 to 2020, and now being member of the Advisory Board of LES Germany. He represents his clients at the German patent authorities and courts, as well as at the European Patent Office (EPO) and at the UPC. Boehmert & Boehmert
Women In IP
Partner Ashley has been practicing Chinese IP law since 2005 and was admitted to the PRC Bar in 2008. She is regularly involved in both contentious and non-contentious IP matters, specialising in trademark, copyright, domain name, Internet law and anti-unfair competition matters. Ashley has extensive experience before the China Trademark Office and the Trademark Review and Adjudication Board. Her client base includes international corporations from a wide range of industries. Ashley handles intellectual property transactions and licensing, as well as regulatory matters that affect a brand owner‚Äôs business operations in mainland China. She provides advice on domain name disputes, IP strategy and IPR enforcement with regards to online take-downs, AIC raid actions and litigation in China. AWA Asia Ltd
profile
Partner and Patent Attorney In his activity as patent attorney, Jan works in the fields of materials science and basic industry (metallurgy, metal processing, ceramics, glass, building materials, plastics processing, industrial furnace design),as well as the technical sector in General and inorganic chemistry. In legal matters Jan has a special interest in contract law, in particular licensing and legal purchase agreements. He also has extensive dealings in opposition, nullity and infringement proceedings. As a German Patent attorney and as well as a European Patent Trade mark and Design Attorney of course another field of interest is trade mark and design/model law. Jan has many years of experience in the field of industrial property protection (since 1996). He completed his training in a patent and legal attorneys’ office, in the German Patent and Trade mark Office and at the German Federal Patent Court. Afterwards Jan worked in a Munich attorneys’ office before becoming a co-founder of a Munich patent and legal attorneys’ office in 2002. In 2013 Jan became founding Partner of Patronus IP in Munich. From March 1 he's Partner at HGF Europe LLP. Prior to training as a patent attorney, Jan studied Material Sciences at the Technical University of Clausthal. In the course of the studies he gained experience in the glass industry, the cement and construction materials industry, and the refractory industry. HGF
profile
Partner Simon Bradbury is a partner at Appleyard Lees, focusing on patents in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors. His broad expertise includes artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug discovery, medical devices, and microbiology. He has advised clients in matters relating to oppositions, appeals, infringement, revocations, and invalidity actions. His clients include large multinationals as well as startup companies. Appleyard Lees
profile
Partner Henry Gabathuler is a partner in the Patent and Litigation Practice Group at Leason Ellis, where he counsels clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies on all aspects of patent prosecution, litigation, and intellectual property portfolio development and licensing. Henry is a registered patent attorney and has extensive experience securing patent protection in the U.S. and worldwide. He also handles patent, trademark, copyright, antitrust and general business litigation matters, at both the district court and appellate court levels and often in a leading role. He counsels clients in a variety of industries including computer hardware and software, oil and gas, consumer electronics, telecommunications and medical technologies. Leason Ellis LLP