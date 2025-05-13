Subscribe

Parminder Kaur Lally

Appleyard Lees

Parminder helps clients to protect their technological innovations. Her in-house experience means she understands the challenges faced by tech companies, and she tailors her approach to meet their specific needs.Parminder specialises in drafting and prosecuting patent applications for computer-implemented inventions. She has built a substantial reputation working with high-growth start-ups, spin-outs and SMEs in Cambridge, and has in-house experience.Parminder’s work includes patenting Artificial Intelligence-based technologies, including AI used for image analysis and image classification, human-computer interactions and text-to-speech systems.  She has also worked on a wide range of more general software-based patent applications, such as, for example, bioinformatics, sound recognition, security for ecommerce, Internet of Things networks, and natural language processing.

