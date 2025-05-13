Subscribe

Christopher Mason

Appleyard Lees

Chris helps his clients create pragmatic intellectual property (IP) strategies, that align with their business goals.Chris prepares, prosecutes and manages his clients’ patent portfolios in Europe and worldwide. He represents clients at opposition hearings before the European Patent Office, and advises on freedom to operate and contentious infringement matters, as well as commercial agreements.Chris’ clients range from multinational corporations, to SMEs and startups. He has particular experience working directly with R&D departments that extend across different territories, such as across the UK, continental Europe, and the US, and advising in relation to process innovations.Specialising in industrial chemistry and life sciences, Chris regularly handles cases involving innovative technologies including synthetic polymers, catalysts, membranes, and alternative protein technologies.

