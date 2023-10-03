Terms of Use

These terms of use apply to all use of the Newton Media website and describe how you can use the Newton Media website. The Newton Media privacy policy sets out how we use data relating to you and it forms a part of these terms of use. Our privacy policy can be found here.

1. ABOUT THE WEBSITE AND THESE NEWTON MEDIA TERMS OF USE

1.1. www.worldipreview.com (the “Website”) is an online publication owned and operated by Newton Media Limited (“Newton Media”, “we”, “us” or “our"), which enables individuals to receive information about intellectual property matters.

[OR]

newtonmedia.co.uk (the “Website”) is owned and operated by Newton Media Limited (“Newton Media”, “we”, “us” or “our"), which contains information about our business and our publications.

1.2. These terms of use apply to all use of the Website and form a legal agreement between you and Newton Media.

1.3. By using the Website you are confirming that you understand and accept (and are able to understand and accept) these terms of use and that you agree to be bound by them. If you are under the age of 18 or don’t understand these terms of use, please ask a parent or guardian to explain their meaning to you. You must not use the Website if you are under 13.

1.4. Newton Media may make alterations to these terms of use from time to time. If you are not happy with any alteration, you must stop using the Website. If you keep using the Website, this will indicate your acceptance of these terms of use as altered. We may notify key changes to you but you should review these terms of use from time to time to ensure you are aware of any changes. Where appropriate we may notify you of changes by email or by putting a notice on the Website.

2. RIGHTS OF USE AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

2.1. The Website is made available solely for your private, non-commercial, personal use only. This does not give you any rights of ownership in the Website. Our terms of subscription permit commercial use of the Website in some circumstances.

2.2. Unless otherwise specified, all copyright, design rights, database rights, patent rights, trade mark and trade dress rights and other intellectual property rights in the Website belong to and vest in Newton Media, or are licensed to Newton Media.

2.3. All third party trade names and trade marks are the property of their respective owners and Newton Media makes no warranty or representation in relation to them.

3. RESTRICTIONS AND OBLIGATIONS

3.1. You agree to comply with these terms of use and all rules applicable to the use of the Website.

3.2. You will not:

3.2.1. hack, modify, reverse engineer or create derivative works of the Website or any part of it

3.2.2. gain unauthorised access to any part of the Website

3.2.3. remove, modify or obscure any copyright, trade mark or other proprietary notices on the Website

3.2.4. create software which replicates or mimics the data or functionality in the Website

3.2.5. use your access to the Website for the sending of direct marketing

3.2.6. make any part of the Website available to a third party who does not agree to these terms of use

3.2.7. copy or exploit any part of the Website or the content it contains

3.2.8. use the Website or any part of it unfairly or for any illegal or immoral purpose; or

3.2.9. attempt to do any of the acts listed above.

4. COMMUNICATIONS

4.1. The Website enables the display of third party content (“User Content”) without review or moderation. The Website is therefore merely a conduit of User Content.

4.2. The views expressed in any User Content are the views of the individual authors and not those of Newton Media unless we specify otherwise.

4.3. We disclaim all liability in respect of any comments, views or remarks expressed in any User Content.

4.4. By using the Website you acknowledge that we have no responsibility to review any User Content and that all User Content is made available on the basis that we are not required to exercise any control or judgement over it.

4.5. IT IS A KNOWN RISK OF INTERNET USAGE THAT PEOPLE ARE NOT NECESSARILY WHO THEY SAY THEY ARE. PEOPLE MAY PROVIDE INFORMATION OR BEHAVEIN A WAYTHAT IS UNRELIABLE, MISLEADING, UNLAWFUL OR ILLEGAL. WE HAVE NO WAY OF TELLING IF STATEMENTS MADE BY OTHER USERS ARE TRUE. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE EXERCISE SOME DEGREE OF CAUTION WHEN READING USER CONTENT ON ANY WEBSITE. BY USING THE WEBSITE YOU ACCEPT THAT YOU USE THE WEBSITE AT YOUR OWN RISK.

5. LIABILITY

5.1. Newton Media provides and maintains the Website on an “as is” basis and is liable only to provide its services with reasonable skill and care.

5.2. External Sites have not been verified or reviewed by Newton Media and all use and access of External Sites is made at your own risk. “External Sites” means third party websites and online services to which the Website links.

5.3. NEWTON MEDIA GIVES NO WARRANTY IN RESPECT OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED ON THE WEBSITE AND EXCLUDES ALL LIABILITY FOR ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION OR MATERIAL THE WEBSITE CONTAINS.

5.4. Newton Media gives no other warranty in connection with the Website and to the maximum extent permitted by law, Newton Media excludes liability for:

5.4.1. any loss or damage of any kind howsoever arising, including any direct, indirect, special, punitive or consequential loss whether or not that loss arises out of something of which Newton Media has been made aware

5.4.2. any interruptions to or delays in updating the Website

5.4.3. the infringement by any other person of any copyright or other intellectual property rights of any third party through any use of the Website

5.4.4. the availability, quality, content or nature of External Sites

5.4.5. any transaction taking place on External Sites

5.4.6. any transaction with third party retailer taking place on the Website

5.4.7. any amount or kind of loss or damage due to viruses or other malicious software that may infect a user's computer equipment, software, data or other property caused by any other person accessing, using or downloading the Website; and

5.4.8. all representations, warranties, conditions and other terms and conditions which but for this notice would have effect.

5.5. Newton Media does not warrant that the operation of the Website will be uninterrupted or error free.

5.6. Newton Media will not be liable in any amount for failure to perform any obligation under these terms of use if that failure is caused by the occurrence of an event beyond its reasonable control.

5.7. Except as provided above there are no other warranties, conditions or other terms and conditions, express or implied, statutory or otherwise, and all of those terms and conditions are hereby excluded to the maximum extent permitted by law.

5.8. You agree not to use the Website in any way which is:

5.8.1. unlawful;

5.8.2. may give rise to civil or criminal liability for Newton Media; or

5.8.3. which might call Newton Media into disrepute.

6. TERMINATION

Without limiting any other rights it may have, Newton Media may cancel or suspend access to the Website if you breach any of these terms of use.

7. GENERAL

7.1. These terms of use are subject to your statutory and common law consumer rights and will not limit any rights you might have that cannot be excluded under applicable law. These terms of use will not exclude or limit Newton Media’s liability for death or personal injury resulting from its negligence nor any fraudulent acts, representations or misstatements.

7.2. These terms of use, together with our privacy policy, constitute the entire agreement between you and Newton Media relating to your use of the Website, to the exclusion of any other terms of use.

7.3. Failure to enforce any term does not constitute a waiver of that term.

7.4. If any part of these terms of use is found to be unenforceable, it will be amended to the minimum extent necessary to make it enforceable and the remainder of the provisions will remain in full force and effect.

7.5. No representation or warranty is made as to whether the Website complies with the laws of any other country other than the United Kingdom.

7.6. These terms of use are subject to the laws of England and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

7.7. Newton Media will be entitled to assign and otherwise transfer the agreement covered by these terms of use by giving you reasonable notice, which may include notice given via the Website.

7.8. All questions, comments or enquiries should be directed to Newton Media. Newton Media will try to respond to within 48 hours.

NEWTON MEDIA LIMITED

Company Number 04884596

Email: info@newtonmedia.co.uk

Kingfisher House

21 - 23 Elmfield Road

Bromley

BR1 1LT

United Kingdom