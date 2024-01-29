Jurisdiction Reports
Due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine is facing significant challenges; however, IP rights have remained intact amidst these difficulties. As the country undergoes reconstruction, IP rights play a crucial role in this essential endeavour, writes Riikka Palmos of Papula-Nevinpat. 20 May 2024
Victor Adames of BCB Law & Business explores the dynamic intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and intellectual property, discussing both the challenges and opportunities it presents. 20 May 2024
COVID-19, military attacks, inflation and high prices for fuel/electricity has changed ordinary shopping behaviour among consumers in Europe, including Sweden. 20 May 2024
Malicious applications to register trademarks have long been an issue for trademark right holders in China but progress is underway, says Wu Hongxia of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office. 20 May 2024
The Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the largest countries in Africa in terms of land area and population. Despite challenges, it has significant potential for economic growth and development. Efforts to improve governance, invest in infrastructure, promote diversification, harness the country’s natural resources more sustainably and update IP legislation could contribute to unlocking this potential and positioning DRC as one of Africa’s leading economies. 20 May 2024
News
Research looks at frequency of IP mentions in UK news and effects on public perceptions | Focus includes copyright, patents, trademarks, and design rights | Shows a noticeable increase in IP mentions impacting decision making for rights owners. 4 March 2024
Copyright
East Africa’s largest country has developed IP guidelines for judges and magistrates to improve efficiency as investors eye economic growth, explains Miguel Bibe of Inventa. 4 March 2024
The ‘new’ Namibian Industrial Property Act came into force on August 1 2018. It provides that trademark oppositions are to be heard by the Registrar of Trademarks and the invalidation of trademark registrations is to be heard by the Industrial Property Tribunal. 13 October 2023
The Australian government has made numerous claims for damages against patentees for savings forgone when an interlocutory/preliminary injunction delays a generic's launch but the patent is invalidated or there is a finding of non-infringement. 13 October 2023
The Anguilla Intellectual Property Office continues to make every effort to improve the IP protection regime in the jurisdiction. Anguilla continues to be a British Overseas Territory and one of those jurisdictions where UK trademark registrations can be extended for registration. In addition, local registrations can be filed under the existing trademark legislation. 13 October 2023
