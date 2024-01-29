Law firm news

Subscribe

Bird & Bird eyes ‘prosperous’ Japan with new 2024 office
Firm kicks off expansion by recruiting Ex-Ashurst Japan head in Tokyo | Move allows closer collaborating with consulting arm OXYGY | Renewable energy, life sciences, technology and media clients in the region a target | Full details from CEO Christian Bartsch.
EIP puts experienced patent attorney in charge of Denver office
Marks & Clerk set for trial in ‘secret commissions’ case after appeal rejected
‘Cut yourself some slack’: How to avoid technostress
WATCH: ‘Juniors need to teach themselves how to use AI’
Questel builds on AI plan with Swiss partnership
IP teams need to navigate ‘massive transformation’ in 2024, says study
How a new era of metrics is amplifying IP value
As AI empowers us to track more and better KPIs, the IP industry is finally being equipped with the data and capacity it needs to provide tangible indicators of return on IP investment, says Marcia Chang of Tradespace.
Great expectations: bridging the generation gap
For the first time ever, five generations are in the workforce together. How has the landscape changed, what challenges does that present, and where does that leave young professionals, asks Marisa Woutersen.
Mentorship: Reaching out
Diverse mentorship is a powerful tool to help attorneys from minority backgrounds navigate the office environment and ultimately become industry leaders, says Malaika Tyson of McAndrews, Held & Malloy.
Breaking the mould: Julius Stobbs on authenticity
You may not be able to change your firm’s make-up overnight, but you can be authentic throughout the diversity journey, says Julius Stobbs, founder of Stobbs IP.
Pride Month: ‘l never wanted to hide myself’
As June marks Pride Month, the IP world must support LGBTQ+ lawyers amid a concerning rollback of rights for this community, says Brian Winterfeldt of Winterfeldt IP.
Netflix head: TM’s obsession with grades
You don’t need to be a trademark attorney to do great trademark work, discovers Tom Phillips.
Career series: Alice Stephenson, Stephenson Law
Alice Stephenson tells WIPR about how being a homeless teenage mother and overcoming prejudice inspired her to make a difference in law.
Career series: Laurie Fitzgerald, Avanci
Laurie Fitzgerald, senior vice president at Avanci, explains why a sense of humour and adventure are crucial ingredients for success.
How AI is changing the work of IP juniors
With the increasing rollout of AI tools in law firms, young legal professionals are finding opportunities to stand out and do more interesting work, finds Marisa Woutersen.
Schulte Roth & Zabel adds partners to New York team
The new pair of litigators, who join from law firm Stroock, focus their practice on IP litigation spanning both plaintiff and defendant-side patent infringement.
Merchant & Gould appoints first female MD in 123 years
New lead of seven US offices previously served as firm’s chair of litigation practice.
Law firm earns top spot in Stonewall diversity rankings
Top 10 features two law firms | LGBTQ-inclusive mental health support included within the leading firm's healthcare benefits.
Law firms unveil joint UPC ‘powerhouse’
New UPC litigation alliance formed for ‘high stakes’ cases | Firms combine to capitalise on new work offered by patent court | EIP | Amar Goussu Staub.
WIPR launches industry-first ranking of top trade secrets firms
Discover the industry leaders in multi-jurisdictional trade secrets disputes | Special supplement focuses on threats, strategy, and US vs China.
Hogan Lovells adds tech partner to Boston office
Law firm Hogan Lovells has hired Chris Natkanski to its global regulatory and intellectual property, media, and technology practice group in Boston.
