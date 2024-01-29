Law firm news
Firm kicks off expansion by recruiting Ex-Ashurst Japan head in Tokyo | Move allows closer collaborating with consulting arm OXYGY | Renewable energy, life sciences, technology and media clients in the region a target | Full details from CEO Christian Bartsch.
All news
Latest Features
All features
As AI empowers us to track more and better KPIs, the IP industry is finally being equipped with the data and capacity it needs to provide tangible indicators of return on IP investment, says Marcia Chang of Tradespace.
For the first time ever, five generations are in the workforce together. How has the landscape changed, what challenges does that present, and where does that leave young professionals, asks Marisa Woutersen.
Diverse mentorship is a powerful tool to help attorneys from minority backgrounds navigate the office environment and ultimately become industry leaders, says Malaika Tyson of McAndrews, Held & Malloy.
You may not be able to change your firm’s make-up overnight, but you can be authentic throughout the diversity journey, says Julius Stobbs, founder of Stobbs IP.
As June marks Pride Month, the IP world must support LGBTQ+ lawyers amid a concerning rollback of rights for this community, says Brian Winterfeldt of Winterfeldt IP.
You don’t need to be a trademark attorney to do great trademark work, discovers Tom Phillips.
Alice Stephenson tells WIPR about how being a homeless teenage mother and overcoming prejudice inspired her to make a difference in law.
Laurie Fitzgerald, senior vice president at Avanci, explains why a sense of humour and adventure are crucial ingredients for success.
More News
More news
With the increasing rollout of AI tools in law firms, young legal professionals are finding opportunities to stand out and do more interesting work, finds Marisa Woutersen.
The new pair of litigators, who join from law firm Stroock, focus their practice on IP litigation spanning both plaintiff and defendant-side patent infringement.
New lead of seven US offices previously served as firm’s chair of litigation practice.
Top 10 features two law firms | LGBTQ-inclusive mental health support included within the leading firm's healthcare benefits.
New UPC litigation alliance formed for ‘high stakes’ cases | Firms combine to capitalise on new work offered by patent court | EIP | Amar Goussu Staub.
Discover the industry leaders in multi-jurisdictional trade secrets disputes | Special supplement focuses on threats, strategy, and US vs China.
Law firm Hogan Lovells has hired Chris Natkanski to its global regulatory and intellectual property, media, and technology practice group in Boston.
Get up-to-date information on all our publications and events
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.