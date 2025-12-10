Request Trial

The unusual patent case that reshaped China’s enforcement deadlines
11 December 2025   A unique case in which the Supreme People’s Court heard an infringement complaint involving a questionable patent has led to a more flexible approach to enforcement timeframes, says Xiao Jin of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
15 September 2025
China: Courts and AI face off
22 August 2025
Overcoming refusal of TMs containing ingredient names in China
20 August 2025
AI patent trends signal tomorrow’s technologies
23 June 2025
Fakes and how to fight them
1 May 2025
The good faith test
1 May 2025
Latest Features

How India’s new guidelines are making sense of patents in the age of AI
The country’s computer related inventions guidelines are the most ambitious so far, providing clarity on patenting computer-related inventions and possibly representing a watershed moment for startups, says Pankaj Soni of Remfry & Sagar.
China: Courts and AI face off
Courts in China are increasingly rejecting ‘algorithmic neutrality’ as a defence in AI cases—and businesses need to adapt, say Xiaojun Guo and Hongxia Wu of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
Overcoming refusal of TMs containing ingredient names in China
Hui Zhuang of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office discusses several strategies to increase the chance of pharmaceutical or food trademarks that include ingredients being registered.
AI patent trends signal tomorrow’s technologies
The latest patent data reveals where artificial intelligence is heading in the global tech race and explains how, and why, China is setting the pace, explains Ana Neves of Inventa.
Fakes and how to fight them
It is complex but essential work to develop an effective anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy strategy in China, explains Ray (Lei) Zhao of Unitalen Attorneys at Law.
The good faith test
Rulings in patent ownership disputes have provided useful guidance on how China’s courts interpret the determination of rights, explains Ruo Cao and Mengxuan Zhang of China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd.
A close look at non-use TM examinations
Brand owners in China should be aware of developments in trademark non-use cancellation examinations, says Shufang Zhang of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
More News

WIPR Rankings reveals the go-to firms and attorneys for China patent work
7 November 2025   WIPR’s China Patent Rankings detail the firms and individuals most capable of handling patent matters in the country, from litigators with winning streaks to global strategists.
WIPR’s China Trademarks Rankings 2025: New entries, hidden gems and big brands
20 October 2025   China rankings provide a guide for counsel and clients looking for trademark specialists in a vast but challenging market, from prosecution experts to heavyweight litigators.
China bars USPTO employee from leaving country
24 July 2025   US State Department has said it is engaging with Chinese officials to resolve situation | Federal employee failed to disclose he worked for US government, according to a report.
Creative licence: Inside the LEGO Group’s Asia playbook
16 June 2025   The VP and general counsel for China & APAC tells WIPR how creativity and psychology help her protect one of the world’s biggest toy brands.
Cognac toasts milestone GI victory in East Asia
13 June 2025   Ruling marks first time Korean IP office defends foreign GI under free trade agreements | Decision based on similarity between marks, not on existence of economic links between the goods.
EIP strengthens China practice with experienced patent litigator
21 November 2024   Xiaofan Chen joins as a partner bringing nearly two decades of experience in Chinese and international patent law | Chen is one of the first patent litigators to be officially registered with the Supreme People’s Court in China.
Partner joins Hughes Hubbard to expand East Asia practice
23 August 2023   The new hire brings broad cross-cultural experience to the firm, which she say is“committed” to China and the broader Asia region.
