11 December 2025 A unique case in which the Supreme People’s Court heard an infringement complaint involving a questionable patent has led to a more flexible approach to enforcement timeframes, says Xiao Jin of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
The country’s computer related inventions guidelines are the most ambitious so far, providing clarity on patenting computer-related inventions and possibly representing a watershed moment for startups, says Pankaj Soni of Remfry & Sagar.
Courts in China are increasingly rejecting ‘algorithmic neutrality’ as a defence in AI cases—and businesses need to adapt, say Xiaojun Guo and Hongxia Wu of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
Hui Zhuang of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office discusses several strategies to increase the chance of pharmaceutical or food trademarks that include ingredients being registered.
The latest patent data reveals where artificial intelligence is heading in the global tech race and explains how, and why, China is setting the pace, explains Ana Neves of Inventa.
It is complex but essential work to develop an effective anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy strategy in China, explains Ray (Lei) Zhao of Unitalen Attorneys at Law.
Rulings in patent ownership disputes have provided useful guidance on how China’s courts interpret the determination of rights, explains Ruo Cao and Mengxuan Zhang of China Patent Agent (HK) Ltd.
Brand owners in China should be aware of developments in trademark non-use cancellation examinations, says Shufang Zhang of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
7 November 2025 WIPR’s China Patent Rankings detail the firms and individuals most capable of handling patent matters in the country, from litigators with winning streaks to global strategists.
20 October 2025 China rankings provide a guide for counsel and clients looking for trademark specialists in a vast but challenging market, from prosecution experts to heavyweight litigators.
24 July 2025 US State Department has said it is engaging with Chinese officials to resolve situation | Federal employee failed to disclose he worked for US government, according to a report.
16 June 2025 The VP and general counsel for China & APAC tells WIPR how creativity and psychology help her protect one of the world’s biggest toy brands.
13 June 2025 Ruling marks first time Korean IP office defends foreign GI under free trade agreements | Decision based on similarity between marks, not on existence of economic links between the goods.
21 November 2024 Xiaofan Chen joins as a partner bringing nearly two decades of experience in Chinese and international patent law | Chen is one of the first patent litigators to be officially registered with the Supreme People’s Court in China.
23 August 2023 The new hire brings broad cross-cultural experience to the firm, which she say is“committed” to China and the broader Asia region.
