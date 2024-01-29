Artificial Intelligence

Subscribe

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
ParTec CEO Bernhard Frohwitter targets tech giant over technology used in cloud computing platform Azure | Suit follows Google’s historic settlement with an AI software company earlier this year.
Global trademarks set to surpass 100 million by 2026
IBM asks USPTO for more detail on AI inventor guidance as comment window ends
UK copyright law ‘likely to be modified’ to address AI issues
UMG artists return to TikTok with new deal that includes AI protection
IP in the age of AI
The implications of AI on patent drafting, prosecution and the determination of inventorship
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Data licensing has become big business but companies like Reddit are selling in a market of unknowns, says Giles Parson of Browne Jacobson.
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
MPs representing the music industry are lobbying the government for a 'personality right' to protect from AI deepfakes and false endorsements, and all creative artists would benefit, argue Andrew Wilson-Bushell and Catherine Clover of Simkins.
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
The author of the AI (Regulation) Bill spoke to Liz Hockley about why the UK needs to urgently establish its own approach to the technology.
China’s first AI-generated image copyright infringement case
When someone shared an image made using StableDiffusion on social media, the ensuing case drew wide attention and set a precedent, explains Hongxia Wu of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
The logic behind the US Copyright Office’s ‘strong view’ on Thaler’s AI
The office is not backing down over Stephen Thaler’s appeal to copyright an AI-generated landscape image. Ron Dreben, Meaghan Kent and Matthew Julyan of Morgan Lewis explain why.
‘Wishy-washy, behind the curve’: UK struggles to manage IP rights and AI
Off the back of a failed ‘bizarre experiment’ to mediate between Big Tech and creatives, the government’s failure to lead left copyright holders in limbo, finds Sarah Speight.
Patent trends to watch in 2024
Patent pools, the fallout from Amgen and Juno, plus an increase in graphical user interface patents are among the trends to look out for, writes Shaobin Zhu of Morgan Lewis.
Why The New York Times has more to lose than OpenAI
Hear all about it! The NYT has presented a compelling case—backed by rich evidence—but a loss at trial could be a disaster for the publishing industry, finds Sarah Speight.
AI avatars will ‘completely revolutionise’ the challenge of counterfeits
From celebrity ‘endorsements’ to rogue movie piracy apps, the technology is creating a new wave of fakery, hears Sarah Speight at the EUIPO conference in Alicante.
Is Japan still a machine learning paradise?
Despite inevitable ambiguity, published analysis on Japanese copyright law and AI will provide important insight until cases are decided in the courts, say Yoshiniori Okamoto of Yuasa and Hara and Jin Yoshikawa of Adams and Reese.
AI patent platform secures $4.5m funding spearheaded by Google
Patlytics closed a seed round led by Gradient Ventures | Lawyers among group of investors | Software automates aspects of the patent process.
US bill demands transparency over copyrighted works to train genAI
New bill introduced to Congress would require full disclosure from companies ahead of generative AI models being released | USPTO also publishes further guidance on AI use in IP proceedings before the office.
‘Ensure creators are paid or legislate on AI’ MPs tell UK government
Report highlights the concerns over creatives' incomes, royalty rates, and ‘gaps’ in the UK copyright regime | ‘Smart Fund’ proposal would see tech firms pay small fee from device sales | MPs stress need for enforceable mechanisms of remuneration and new copyright rules if necessary | Lack of a private copying scheme is ‘preventing’ creators from receiving payments from the UK and abroad.
‘Cut yourself some slack’: How to avoid technostress
It’s okay to feel overwhelmed or anxious about new technologies sometimes—in fact, it’s to be expected. Muireann Bolger reports on a conference session looking at how we can achieve healthier digital lives.
Authors lose intervention bid in NYT OpenAI suit
A New York court ruling denies attempts by California authors to wade into other high-profile suits against OpenAI and Microsoft | Cases concern the allegations of unauthorised use of copyrighted materials to train AI models | Ruling comes after OpenAI and Microsoft fight back and authors face setback.
