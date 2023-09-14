Directory
Portugal, EUIPO, EPO, ARIPO, OAPI, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Principe, Macau & East Timor
company
Complete Intellectual Property Services (“CIPS”) is a boutique IP law firm specializing in an extensive range of destination intellectual property legal services in the Caribbean region.
company
Royzz & Co is a full-service law firm of Attorneys, Engineers and other Professionals with specialisation in Intellectual Property, Anti-counterfeiting, Copyright, Trademarks, Designs, IT & TMT and Entertainment Law, technology, real estate, tax and more.
company
ZMP’s network covers the protection of European Trademarks (EUTM) and provides a full IP services in 15 countries, namely: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Spain.
company
The Luzzatto Group is the leading IP group in Israel, celebrating 154 years of practice. The Group’s unwavering dedication to clients has carried it into its second century and fifth generation. The Luzzatto Group’s teams specialize in all fields of technology, including high-tech, heavy industry, life sciences and medicine (biotechnology, pharmaceutical chemistry, molecular biology, medical equipment, and products), electronics and software, Ai, telecommunications, IT, environment, agrotech, foodtech, energy, cyber, and more.
