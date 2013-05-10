CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office
Address: 10/F, Ocean Plaza
158 Fuxingmennei Street Beijing 100031
China
Telephone number:+86-10-66412345,+86-10-68516688
Facsimile：+86-10-66415678,+86-10-66413211
Website: www.ccpit-patent.com.cn
Profile:
CCPIT PATENT AND TRADEMARK LAW OFFICE is the oldest and one of the largest full-service intellectual property law firms in China. Our firm has 322 patent and trademark attorneys, among whom 93 are qualified as attorneys-at-law.
Our mission is to render tailored services to clients with high quality, efficiency and reliability in a cost-effective manner. We strive to continually improve the reliability and flexibility of our portfolio management system and the effectiveness of our quality control mechanism. Our professionals are encouraged to be both proactive and creative, providing commentary and guidance and creating value-added solutions for our clients.
Headquartered in Beijing, we have branch offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Tokyo, Munich, Madrid, Hongkong, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen.
Areas of specialization:
- Patents
- Trademarks
- Copyrights
- Domain names
- Trade secrets
- Trade dress
- Unfair competition and other intellectual property-related matters
Association Memberships:
- INTA
- AIPPI
- LES
- IPO
- FICPI
- ECTA
- MARQUES
Jurisdictions:
- China