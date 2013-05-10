CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office

CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office

Address: 10/F, Ocean Plaza

158 Fuxingmennei Street Beijing 100031

China

Telephone number:+86-10-66412345,+86-10-68516688

Facsimile：+86-10-66415678,+86-10-66413211

Website: www.ccpit-patent.com.cn

Profile:

CCPIT PATENT AND TRADEMARK LAW OFFICE is the oldest and one of the largest full-service intellectual property law firms in China. Our firm has 322 patent and trademark attorneys, among whom 93 are qualified as attorneys-at-law.

Our mission is to render tailored services to clients with high quality, efficiency and reliability in a cost-effective manner. We strive to continually improve the reliability and flexibility of our portfolio management system and the effectiveness of our quality control mechanism. Our professionals are encouraged to be both proactive and creative, providing commentary and guidance and creating value-added solutions for our clients.

Headquartered in Beijing, we have branch offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Tokyo, Munich, Madrid, Hongkong, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Areas of specialization:

Patents

Trademarks

Copyrights

Domain names

Trade secrets

Trade dress

Unfair competition and other intellectual property-related matters

Association Memberships:

INTA

AIPPI

LES

IPO

FICPI

ECTA

MARQUES

Jurisdictions: