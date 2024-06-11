Our last issue of 2022 leads with yet another delay to the Unified Patent Court. This one was prompted by a growing chorus of concerns over lawyers’ and attorneys’ access to the case management system. Meanwhile, litigation between Optis and Apple over standard-essential patents resulted in a rebuke for both sides and a call for enforced arbitration in similar disputes. Justice Arnold’s comments were “on beam” with the industry and SEP standards development organisations must do more, lawyers tell WIPR. Don’t miss all of the above, plus the usual batch of must-read articles from all corners of IP. From all at WIPR, we wish you a happy end to the year.