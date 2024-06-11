Subscribe

Issues of WIPR

WIPR Issue 1 2024
This edition covers groundbreaking developments such as the UK's innovative High Growth IP Loan scheme by NatWest, crucial court decisions, and the evolving landscape of AI and IP law. Featuring expert analyses, international reports, and key trends, this issue is a must-read for IP professionals and businesses.
WIPR Issue 2 2023
In this issue, a case that pits writers against generative AI companies: will 'Books3' be a thorn in OpenAI's defence?
WIPR Issue 1 2023
In this issue, the arguments over a Jack Daniel's parody dog toy take a surreal turn; why a US decision over Gruyère cheese has EU producers worried; and how Twitter's source code leak could be a "major crisis" for the company...
WIPR Issue 4 2022
Our last issue of 2022 leads with yet another delay to the Unified Patent Court. This one was prompted by a growing chorus of concerns over lawyers’ and attorneys’ access to the case management system. Meanwhile, litigation between Optis and Apple over standard-essential patents resulted in a rebuke for both sides and a call for enforced arbitration in similar disputes. Justice Arnold’s comments were “on beam” with the industry and SEP standards development organisations must do more, lawyers tell WIPR. Don’t miss all of the above, plus the usual batch of must-read articles from all corners of IP. From all at WIPR, we wish you a happy end to the year.


