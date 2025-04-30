WIPR Issue 1 2025

This edition includes interviews with the International Trademark Association’s president and CEO, WIPR Diversity & Inclusion’s Top 100 list, and a special focus on China authored by the country’s IP professionals.

It also features updates on Sweden’s new Patent Act, a start-up’s guide to IP, plus how trade secrets and whistleblower protection differ by jurisdiction.

Articles inside this issue include:

Securing your brand in China

Nailing the country’s trademark application process can be achieved by following a series of steps, says Cynthia Wang of Kangxin.

A welcome change: Sweden’s new patent act

The Scandinavian country has updated its Act to make it more accessible and in line with European practice at a time when its companies and universities are filing more patents than ever, says Maria Zamkova of Fenix Legal.

Trade secrets versus whistleblower protection

A grey area between two competing concepts has been playing out in the courts the world over, explains Shaukat Ali of Dennemeyer & Associates.

Startups guide: From idea to patent

Startups often have a great idea but there is plenty they should know before beginning the US patent process, says Reed Risenmay of Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch.

Coach steps up anti-dupes campaign

Coach, the luxury handbag maker owned by Tapestry, is escalating its campaign against dupes, firing a lawsuit at California-based budget fashion brand Quince for allegedly producing and selling infringing versions of two of its most iconic handbag designs.

USPTO speeds up patent issuance

US patent holders will be able to bring their investments to the market earlier due to an accelerated patent issuance process set to begin in May, the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced on April 15.

Biscoff maker’s EU red and white colour mark crumbles

The maker of Biscoff spread and biscuits has failed in its bid to trademark the red-and-white striped packaging of its products, after the General Court of the European Union ruled against the Belgian company.

‘The $1m question’: Coca-Cola counsel on AI’s impact on the client-attorney relationship

Billing time and value are top of mind for any corporate counsel when selecting and retaining external law firms. But what happens when artificial intelligence (AI) is thrown into the equation?

INTA’s CEO on ‘that video’ and going beyond TMs

In the run-up to the association’s 2024 Annual Meeting in Atlanta—easily the biggest intellectual property event on the calendar—the CEO of the International Trademark Association (INTA) posted an incendiary video online.

Mercedes-Benz fails to register off-road silhouette in EU

Mercedes-Benz group has failed to secure a European trademark for its illustration of an off-road vehicle—resembling its G-Class 4x4 vehicles—climbing an incline.

Three in a row: How Netlist beat Samsung, again

In the ongoing battle between Netlist and Samsung over computer memory chips, Netlist recently won its fifth court victory against the Korean electronics giant in the past two years. It was also the third victory in the same case over the same period.

