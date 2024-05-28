Subscribe
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024   Federal Cartel Office says alliance of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW and ThyssenKrupp can go ahead | To avoid sanctions, the car makers must focus negotiations on SEPs that can be applied in other industries—not just automotive.
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
11 June 2024
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
10 June 2024
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
10 June 2024
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
7 June 2024
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
7 June 2024
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
6 June 2024
Patents
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Partnerships are inevitable as energy sector players race to transition to renewable sources. Jonathan Turnbull, Louise Barber and Rachel Montagnon of HSF explain why arbitration may be the best forum to resolve the resulting IP disputes.
Trademarks
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Challengers at the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board should note the prior use arguments in a dispute over a Brazilian Portuguese colloquial phrase, says Willie Stroever.
Trademarks
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
Series or families of trademarks can be used as grounds for opposition against European trademarks if certain conditions are met, says João Pereira Cabral of Inventa.
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
Netlist’s recent $445 million win against Micron was down to a collaboration honed over many years, finds Sarah Speight, who spoke to co-lead counsel Jennifer Truelove of McKool Smith and Jason Sheasby of Irell & Manella.
Trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Decisions taken by domain managers are often difficult, complex and time-pressured. Nicole DelleDonne and Heather MacNeil of GoDaddy Corporate Domains, with Donna Lyon of Ally Financial, offer a guide to help those thrown in the deep end.
Artificial Intelligence
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Data licensing has become big business but companies like Reddit are selling in a market of unknowns, says Giles Parson of Browne Jacobson.
Trademarks
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis
The courts have varied their approaches to context and perspective when assessing the similarity of trademarks—and might have arrived at the right answer for the wrong reason, says Mark Engelman of The Thomas Cromwell Group.
Trademarks
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
As the USPTO and Amazon combat bad faith filings, some fear that US-based Chinese attorneys have become unwitting casualties, as Yan (Regina) Song of Aeon Law explains.
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024   Acquisition sees Abion increase presence in key markets with unusual buyout | 83-employee law firm has footprint in Australasia and Asia | Merger of ‘tech-enabled’ services a key to deal | UK firm will rebrand as Abion in September 2024.
Careers
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
5 June 2024   Firm hires partner from Norton Rose Fulbright and team of trademark specialists in Germany | Experienced group has expertise in fashion and luxury goods.
Trademarks
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
5 June 2024   Association filed amicus brief backing Board of Appeal decision on ‘Nightwatch’ mark | Approach differs from long-standing practice in the office’s guidelines on EUTM conversions | German medtech Preventicus wanted to convert mark to a UK TM.
Careers
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
4 June 2024   ABG IP says the promotions recognise staff performance, improve gender equality and lower the average age among partners, and secure its values and position in the market.
Trademarks
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
4 June 2024   US brand sues retailer at UK court in “surprising development” over graphic on girl’s T-shirt | Product has given Next an “unearned and undeserved boost to its marketing”, argues lawsuit.
Unified Patent Court
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
3 June 2024   Unitary Patent system ‘exceeds expectations’ since launch | SMEs represent 35.5% of registered patents | Experts urge caution amid optimism, emphasising confidence in court judgments critical for predictability.
Patents
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones
3 June 2024   Complaint against Lenovo subsidiary follows suits against Samsung and Google Electronic | Edison Transmission Technologies seeks to assert power transfer patents.
