11 June 2024 Federal Cartel Office says alliance of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, VW and ThyssenKrupp can go ahead | To avoid sanctions, the car makers must focus negotiations on SEPs that can be applied in other industries—not just automotive.
All news
Latest Features
All features
Patents
Partnerships are inevitable as energy sector players race to transition to renewable sources. Jonathan Turnbull, Louise Barber and Rachel Montagnon of HSF explain why arbitration may be the best forum to resolve the resulting IP disputes.
Trademarks
Challengers at the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board should note the prior use arguments in a dispute over a Brazilian Portuguese colloquial phrase, says Willie Stroever.
Trademarks
Series or families of trademarks can be used as grounds for opposition against European trademarks if certain conditions are met, says João Pereira Cabral of Inventa.
Patents
Netlist’s recent $445 million win against Micron was down to a collaboration honed over many years, finds Sarah Speight, who spoke to co-lead counsel Jennifer Truelove of McKool Smith and Jason Sheasby of Irell & Manella.
Trademarks
Decisions taken by domain managers are often difficult, complex and time-pressured. Nicole DelleDonne and Heather MacNeil of GoDaddy Corporate Domains, with Donna Lyon of Ally Financial, offer a guide to help those thrown in the deep end.
Artificial Intelligence
Data licensing has become big business but companies like Reddit are selling in a market of unknowns, says Giles Parson of Browne Jacobson.
Trademarks
The courts have varied their approaches to context and perspective when assessing the similarity of trademarks—and might have arrived at the right answer for the wrong reason, says Mark Engelman of The Thomas Cromwell Group.
Trademarks
As the USPTO and Amazon combat bad faith filings, some fear that US-based Chinese attorneys have become unwitting casualties, as Yan (Regina) Song of Aeon Law explains.
More News
More news
Careers
5 June 2024 Acquisition sees Abion increase presence in key markets with unusual buyout | 83-employee law firm has footprint in Australasia and Asia | Merger of ‘tech-enabled’ services a key to deal | UK firm will rebrand as Abion in September 2024.
Careers
5 June 2024 Firm hires partner from Norton Rose Fulbright and team of trademark specialists in Germany | Experienced group has expertise in fashion and luxury goods.
Trademarks
5 June 2024 Association filed amicus brief backing Board of Appeal decision on ‘Nightwatch’ mark | Approach differs from long-standing practice in the office’s guidelines on EUTM conversions | German medtech Preventicus wanted to convert mark to a UK TM.
Careers
4 June 2024 ABG IP says the promotions recognise staff performance, improve gender equality and lower the average age among partners, and secure its values and position in the market.
Trademarks
4 June 2024 US brand sues retailer at UK court in “surprising development” over graphic on girl’s T-shirt | Product has given Next an “unearned and undeserved boost to its marketing”, argues lawsuit.
Unified Patent Court
3 June 2024 Unitary Patent system ‘exceeds expectations’ since launch | SMEs represent 35.5% of registered patents | Experts urge caution amid optimism, emphasising confidence in court judgments critical for predictability.
Patents
3 June 2024 Complaint against Lenovo subsidiary follows suits against Samsung and Google Electronic | Edison Transmission Technologies seeks to assert power transfer patents.
Get up-to-date information on all our publications and events
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.