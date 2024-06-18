Subscribe

ECTA 42nd Annual Conference ‘Many Facets of IP’
18 June 2024 -  21 June 2024   Antwerp, Belgium   Flanders Meeting and Convention Center   The ECTA Annual Conference is one of the most important IP Conferences in the EU which brings together 900+ IP professionals worldwide.
WIPR Trademarks North America 2024
5 September 2024 -  6 September 2024   San Diego, USA   Venue to be confirmed.   Learn from industry leaders and network with like-minded professionals as we explore effective, practical protection & enforcement strategies for trademark owners.
LSPN North America - Fall 2024
15 October 2024 -  16 October 2024   San Francisco, USA   Venue to be confirmed.   Hear from the industry’s leading patent experts as they unpack how to protect and leverage IP across the life cycle of your innovation.
Technology Patent Network North America 2024
15 October 2024 -  16 October 2024   San Francisco, USA   Venue to be confirmed.   Learn from industry leaders, network with your peers, and return to your office reinvigorated and with a fresh perspective on how to develop your IP strategy in an evolving landscape.
AIPPI World Congress 2024
19 October 2024 -  22 October 2024   Hangzhou, China   Join IP experts from around the world at the 2024 AIPPI World Congress on 19-22 October 2024 in Hangzhou — a mesmerising city embodying China’s unique culture.
LSPN Europe 2024
4 December 2024 -  3 December 2024   London, UK   Venue to be confirmed.   LSPN Europe will bring together the industry’s leading companies to discuss how they protect and exploit their most valuable assets.