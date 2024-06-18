Events
Refine Search
18 June 2024 - 21 June 2024 Antwerp, Belgium Flanders Meeting and Convention Center The ECTA Annual Conference is one of the most important IP Conferences in the EU which brings together 900+ IP professionals worldwide.
5 September 2024 - 6 September 2024 San Diego, USA Venue to be confirmed. Learn from industry leaders and network with like-minded professionals as we explore effective, practical protection & enforcement strategies for trademark owners.
15 October 2024 - 16 October 2024 San Francisco, USA Venue to be confirmed. Hear from the industry’s leading patent experts as they unpack how to protect and leverage IP across the life cycle of your innovation.
15 October 2024 - 16 October 2024 San Francisco, USA Venue to be confirmed. Learn from industry leaders, network with your peers, and return to your office reinvigorated and with a fresh perspective on how to develop your IP strategy in an evolving landscape.
19 October 2024 - 22 October 2024 Hangzhou, China Join IP experts from around the world at the 2024 AIPPI World Congress on 19-22 October 2024 in Hangzhou — a mesmerising city embodying China’s unique culture.
4 December 2024 - 3 December 2024 London, UK Venue to be confirmed. LSPN Europe will bring together the industry’s leading companies to discuss how they protect and exploit their most valuable assets.