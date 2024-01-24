Copyright
23 May 2024 After Craig Wright's claims to be the Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto were spectacularly dismissed at the UK High Court, Phil Sherrell and Tristan Sherliker of Bird & Bird, counsel for the winning party, tell WIPR why this was one case they'll never forget.
Data licensing has become big business but companies like Reddit are selling in a market of unknowns, says Giles Parson of Browne Jacobson.
MPs representing the music industry are lobbying the government for a 'personality right' to protect from AI deepfakes and false endorsements, and all creative artists would benefit, argue Andrew Wilson-Bushell and Catherine Clover of Simkins.
David Fuentes Lahoz of Bird & Bird explains how protective letters work in Spain and what parties need to know to use this anticipatory defence against potential ex parte preliminary injunctions.
India’s thriving innovation ecosystem has helped the country buck the global trend of diminished IP activity and show rises in patents, trademarks, designs and GIs, says Ashwin Julka of Remfry & Sagar.
Africa offers vast potential for companies with the right IP strategy to overcome the continent’s complexities, say Nicky Garnett and Alicia Van der Walt of Adams & Adams.
When someone shared an image made using StableDiffusion on social media, the ensuing case drew wide attention and set a precedent, explains Hongxia Wu of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
The UK’s biggest supermarket’s recent loss in its dispute with Lidl is ultimately a costly failed branding campaign. Richard May and Robyn Trigg of Osborne Clarke examine why, and explain how brands can avoid the same fate.
The office is not backing down over Stephen Thaler’s appeal to copyright an AI-generated landscape image. Ron Dreben, Meaghan Kent and Matthew Julyan of Morgan Lewis explain why.
30 April 2024 New partner joins from Fox Rothschild where she was a partner in the firm’s IP group | Trademark and copyright attorney brings “impressive” experience of brand protection across a variety of sectors.
18 April 2024 Despite inevitable ambiguity, published analysis on Japanese copyright law and AI will provide important insight until cases are decided in the courts, say Yoshiniori Okamoto of Yuasa and Hara and Jin Yoshikawa of Adams and Reese.
11 April 2024 New bill introduced to Congress would require full disclosure from companies ahead of generative AI models being released | USPTO also publishes further guidance on AI use in IP proceedings before the office.
10 April 2024 Report highlights the concerns over creatives' incomes, royalty rates, and ‘gaps’ in the UK copyright regime | ‘Smart Fund’ proposal would see tech firms pay small fee from device sales | MPs stress need for enforceable mechanisms of remuneration and new copyright rules if necessary | Lack of a private copying scheme is ‘preventing’ creators from receiving payments from the UK and abroad.
9 April 2024 California court decides blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick did not violate the copyright of an article that inspired the original movie | Ruling ends dispute between Paramount Pictures and heirs of the article's author.
3 April 2024 As Meta prepares for a major upheaval down under, its withdrawal of Facebook News raises questions for publishers and copyright owners, explain Luke Dale and Chris Power from HWL Ebsworth Lawyers.
2 April 2024 A New York court ruling denies attempts by California authors to wade into other high-profile suits against OpenAI and Microsoft | Cases concern the allegations of unauthorised use of copyrighted materials to train AI models | Ruling comes after OpenAI and Microsoft fight back and authors face setback.
