‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024   After Craig Wright's claims to be the Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto were spectacularly dismissed at the UK High Court, Phil Sherrell and Tristan Sherliker of Bird & Bird, counsel for the winning party, tell WIPR why this was one case they'll never forget.
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
22 May 2024
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
20 May 2024
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright
14 May 2024
UMG artists return to TikTok with new deal that includes AI protection
3 May 2024
How can a craft GI make a lawyer work faster? By adding more complexity
1 May 2024
AI avatars will ‘completely revolutionise’ the challenge of counterfeits
30 April 2024
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Data licensing has become big business but companies like Reddit are selling in a market of unknowns, says Giles Parson of Browne Jacobson.
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
MPs representing the music industry are lobbying the government for a 'personality right' to protect from AI deepfakes and false endorsements, and all creative artists would benefit, argue Andrew Wilson-Bushell and Catherine Clover of Simkins.
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
David Fuentes Lahoz of Bird & Bird explains how protective letters work in Spain and what parties need to know to use this anticipatory defence against potential ex parte preliminary injunctions.
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
India’s thriving innovation ecosystem has helped the country buck the global trend of diminished IP activity and show rises in patents, trademarks, designs and GIs, says Ashwin Julka of Remfry & Sagar.
Navigating IP rights for business success in Africa
Africa offers vast potential for companies with the right IP strategy to overcome the continent’s complexities, say Nicky Garnett and Alicia Van der Walt of Adams & Adams.
China’s first AI-generated image copyright infringement case
When someone shared an image made using StableDiffusion on social media, the ensuing case drew wide attention and set a precedent, explains Hongxia Wu of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.
Battle of the supermarket logos: what could Tesco have done differently?
The UK’s biggest supermarket’s recent loss in its dispute with Lidl is ultimately a costly failed branding campaign. Richard May and Robyn Trigg of Osborne Clarke examine why, and explain how brands can avoid the same fate.
The logic behind the US Copyright Office’s ‘strong view’ on Thaler’s AI
The office is not backing down over Stephen Thaler’s appeal to copyright an AI-generated landscape image. Ron Dreben, Meaghan Kent and Matthew Julyan of Morgan Lewis explain why.
Shutts & Bowen adds partner to Florida office
30 April 2024   New partner joins from Fox Rothschild where she was a partner in the firm’s IP group | Trademark and copyright attorney brings “impressive” experience of brand protection across a variety of sectors.
Is Japan still a machine learning paradise?
18 April 2024   Despite inevitable ambiguity, published analysis on Japanese copyright law and AI will provide important insight until cases are decided in the courts, say Yoshiniori Okamoto of Yuasa and Hara and Jin Yoshikawa of Adams and Reese.
US bill demands transparency over copyrighted works to train genAI
11 April 2024   New bill introduced to Congress would require full disclosure from companies ahead of generative AI models being released | USPTO also publishes further guidance on AI use in IP proceedings before the office.
‘Ensure creators are paid or legislate on AI’ MPs tell UK government
10 April 2024   Report highlights the concerns over creatives' incomes, royalty rates, and ‘gaps’ in the UK copyright regime | ‘Smart Fund’ proposal would see tech firms pay small fee from device sales | MPs stress need for enforceable mechanisms of remuneration and new copyright rules if necessary | Lack of a private copying scheme is ‘preventing’ creators from receiving payments from the UK and abroad.
Maverick victory: Court ejects Top Gun sequel infringement claims
9 April 2024   California court decides blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick did not violate the copyright of an article that inspired the original movie | Ruling ends dispute between Paramount Pictures and heirs of the article's author.
Metamorphosis: Changes for Facebook in Australia
3 April 2024   As Meta prepares for a major upheaval down under, its withdrawal of Facebook News raises questions for publishers and copyright owners, explain Luke Dale and Chris Power from HWL Ebsworth Lawyers.
Authors lose intervention bid in NYT OpenAI suit
2 April 2024   A New York court ruling denies attempts by California authors to wade into other high-profile suits against OpenAI and Microsoft | Cases concern the allegations of unauthorised use of copyrighted materials to train AI models | Ruling comes after OpenAI and Microsoft fight back and authors face setback.
