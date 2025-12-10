Request Trial

IP dispute resolution in Africa: Strengthening investor confidence
8 December 2025   Africa’s vibrant market growth is attracting global investment and dispute resolution mechanisms—from specialised national tribunals to international arbitration and regional bodies—are strengthening enforcement, reducing risk, and bolstering investor confidence across the continent, says Sofia Araujo of Inventa.
Nigeria: Bridging the gap between trademark and consumer protection
25 November 2025
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed
2 September 2025
AI and IP law: What is the Nigerian legal perspective?
7 July 2025
ARIPO 2025: Key changes to patents and designs
30 May 2025
IP and the commercialisation of genomic tech in Nigeria
28 April 2025
South Africa's Copyright Amendment Bill: Balancing creators' rights and public access in the digital age
24 March 2025
Latest Features

Nigeria: Bridging the gap between trademark and consumer protection
With demand for goods rising in Nigeria, trademark infringement is on the up. Izuchukwu Chinedo of Inventa explores how policy reforms can better protect both brand owners and consumers.
Africa: The unsung innovators that the world missed
Silicon Valley and the R&D corridors of Europe are not the only places where bright ideas begin—it’s time to invest seriously in African science, design, and engineering, writes Miguel Bibe of Inventa.
AI and IP law: What is the Nigerian legal perspective?
Nigeria lacks AI-specific laws but hopes to become a leader in the space through a new regulatory framework, says Izuchukwu Chinedo of Inventa.
ARIPO 2025: Key changes to patents and designs
Major amendments to the Harare Protocol by the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization represent a pivotal shift in how regional IP rights are pursued and maintained, explains Inês Sequeira of Inventa.
IP and the commercialisation of genomic tech in Nigeria
Genomic innovations involve vast amounts of research, making patents, copyrights, and trade secrets vital, explains Olusola Tunmise-Ajani of Inventa International.
South Africa's Copyright Amendment Bill: Balancing creators' rights and public access in the digital age
The Copyright Amendment Bill is one of the most ambitious reforms in South Africa’s recent history and cuts across the economy, creators’ rights, and trade relations, explains Miguel Bibe of Inventa
From coffee to wine: How GIs shape Africa’s agricultural legacy
There are more than 200 products with geographical indication across Africa, but more can be done to protect the continent’s rich cultural heritage, writes Isabella Becaro Pinho of Inventa.
Rouse names new principals across South Africa, China and Vietnam
3 September 2024   Firm has promoted three trademark specialists and a dual-qualified lawyer in the enforcement service to principals | News follows Rouse’s acquisition of two European IP firms
EU registers first Sub-Saharan Africa GI
23 March 2022   Cameroon’s ‘Poivre de Penja’ has been registered in the EU market as the first protected geographical indication from the African Intellectual Property Organisation region.
