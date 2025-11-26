Events videos
Events videos 2025
WIPR Summit 2025 returned to Chicago, bringing together a diverse group of IP professionals, including IP owners, industry leaders, and key stakeholders, for an insightful two-day event. Held at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 12-13 March 2025, the conference provided an invaluable platform to share case studies and tactics on addressing the most pressing challenges in the IP industry.
The 7th Annual LSPN North America–Spring Conference took place at The Hyatt Regency Boston on May 6-7 2025, bringing together leading IP professionals from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medtech sectors.
The AI & IP Summit USA 2025 took place on October 9, 2025, convening industry experts at The Westin New York at Times Square. This dynamic, one-day conference brought together senior IP leaders, in-house counsel, private practice attorneys, and pioneering AI service providers to explore the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on Intellectual Property strategy.
Events videos 2024
The WIPR Summit 2024 focused on the theme of Charting the Course for Global IP Excellence. Featuring roundtables, case studies, and best practices on how intellectual property (IP) practitioners can overcome and capitalise on the biggest obstacles facing the industry. Sessions included topics such as IP in the Age of AI, Diversity and Inclusion in IP, Aligning IP with Business Strategy, and much more.
WIPR Trademarks North America 2024 was held in San Diego on September 5-6. The conference provided a platform to discuss legislative and regulatory developments impacting owners, and industry experts shared the most groundbreaking strategies that brands are using to protect themselves from infringement.
LSPN Fall 2024 took place on October 15-16 in San Francisco, gathering an unrivaled assembly of in-house patent counsel, intellectual property professionals, and industry leaders from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The event offered a unique opportunity to explore developments in the life sciences sector and provided attendees with actionable insights into patent strategies, key legal decisions, and the broader political landscape impacting innovation.
TPN Fall 2024 took place on October 16-17 in San Francisco, bringing together an exceptional assembly of intellectual property professionals, in-house counsel, and technology leaders from some of the most innovative organizations in the world. The event provided a unique platform to address the challenges and opportunities of the current IP landscape, shaped by economic uncertainty, political shifts, and the rapid integration of AI.
Held on December 4, 2024, in London, the AI and IP conference brought together experts from across these sectors to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on intellectual property law and practice. With AI set to revolutionize industries and disrupt traditional legal frameworks, the conference focused on the new challenges and solutions in IP management, innovation protection, and compliance in the AI era.