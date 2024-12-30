LSPN Fall North America 2024
LSPN Fall 2024 took place on October 15-16 in San Francisco, gathering an unrivaled assembly of in-house patent counsel, intellectual property professionals, and industry leaders from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The event offered a unique opportunity to explore critical developments in the life sciences sector and provided attendees with actionable insights into patent strategies, key legal decisions, and the broader political landscape impacting innovation.
Speakers represented some of the biggest names in life sciences and intellectual property, including Acuitas Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10x Genomics, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Illumina, Mammoth Biosciences, IGM Biosciences, DLA Piper, Morgan Lewis, Mintz, Nutcracker Therapeutics, and many more.