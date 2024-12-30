Subscribe

LSPN Fall North America 2024

LSPN Fall 2024 took place on October 15-16 in San Francisco, gathering an unrivaled assembly of in-house patent counsel, intellectual property professionals, and industry leaders from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The event offered a unique opportunity to explore critical developments in the life sciences sector and provided attendees with actionable insights into patent strategies, key legal decisions, and the broader political landscape impacting innovation.

Speakers represented some of the biggest names in life sciences and intellectual property, including Acuitas Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10x Genomics, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Illumina, Mammoth Biosciences, IGM Biosciences, DLA Piper, Morgan Lewis, Mintz, Nutcracker Therapeutics, and many more.

WATCH: Korean Biopharma's Global Expansion - Evolving Patent Strategies and Regulatory Landscape
Korean pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences companies are actively expanding globally, leading to more complex and multifaceted IP strategies than in the past.


WATCH: Intersectionality of Intellectual Property with Licensing and Commercialization
29 October 2024
WATCH: Navigating enablement and written description requirement standards in the USPTO
29 October 2024
WATCH: The challenge of protecting patents and innovation - obviousness-type double patenting post In re Cellect
29 October 2024
WATCH: Revolutionizing healthcare - medtech’s impact on patent strategy
29 October 2024
WATCH: Beyond the obvious: novelty, non-obviousness, and the inventive step in polymorph patents and beyond
29 October 2024
WATCH: Beyond Patents-The evolving role of IP lawyers in life sciences
29 October 2024



WATCH: The Unified Patent Court from the Frontline
In this session, Will James and Tim Harris will discuss their personal experiences litigating life sciences cases before the UPC. They will share their substantive and procedural insights, as well as strategic considerations and pitfalls to avoid.
WATCH: How could AI patentability in Europe inform risk management discussions for investment in digital technology innovation within pharma?
Patents are key to ensuring continued investment in pharma R&D. What are the unique patent considerations for pharma/biotech patents and AI patents in Europe?
WATCH: International harmonization and global patent strategies
Join us as we delve into the complexities of international harmonization and global patent strategies in the ever-evolving landscape of IP rights.
WATCH: Essential considerations - patenting and clinical trials
There is an intricate intersection between patenting and clinical trials within the dynamic IP landscape in the life sciences industries. Safeguarding your innovation throughout the research process is critical, necessitating a careful balance between the need to file and when to file.
WATCH: The new EU Clinical Trials Regulation – IP Considerations
As part of a lifecycle IP strategy for a therapeutic product, it can be important to protect inventions arising during the clinical development of the product.
WATCH: Bridging academia and industry - how can universities and industry work most effectively together?
How to foster effective collaboration between academia and industry? Best practices for bridging that gap between the two spheres Technology transfer How to leverage academic research for commercialization
WATCH: AI and machine learning in drug discovery - patenting AI-generated inventions
Machine learning can be an invaluable tool in drug discovery for target identification, compound screening, and predictive modeling. The use of AI can accelerate drug discovery timelines, reduce costs and enhance therapeutic outcomes.
WATCH: Navigating the PTAB frontier - shaping patent strategies for success
The dynamic landscape of patent law is continually influenced by evolving regulations and legal decisions, and one of the key areas at the forefront of these changes is the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).





WATCH: What are the latest challenges in patenting biologics, biosimilars, and bispecific antibodies?
The patent landscape for biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapeutic antibodies is undergoing rapid change, presenting both opportunities and challenges for innovators and manufacturers. This panel will explore current issues and strategies in this dynamic field.
WATCH: What we have learned so far and other thoughts on the new European patent litigation system
The Unified Patent Court (UPC) opened for business in June 2023. In this session, we will look at how UPC litigation has been shaping up over the last year, including practical tips based on our experiences so far.
WATCH: Jurisdictional overreach of foreign courts in patent disputes
Long-recognised, unwritten jurisdictional norms have seen questions of validity and infringement of registered IP rights reserved to the courts of the country of registration.
WATCH: European patent term extension (SPCs)
European Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) are very different to US PTEs in several key respects. In this seminar, we'll run through strategies to secure maximal protection for approved pharmaceutical & biologic products in Europe.
WATCH: European IP landscape
There have been significant developments in the European patent landscape in 2024, not only at the UPC but at the European Patent Office.
WATCH: Strategies for success: patent drafting and application
Join us for a master class in patent drafting for successful applications to the USPTO. Our panel of experts will share invaluable insights into their best practices for success in patent drafting and application.