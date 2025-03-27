WIPR Summit 2025

WIPR Summit 2025 returned to Chicago, bringing together a diverse group of IP professionals, including IP owners, industry leaders, and key stakeholders, for an insightful two-day event. Held at the DoubleTree by Hilton on 12-13 March 2025, the conference provided an invaluable platform to share case studies and tactics on addressing the most pressing challenges in the IP industry.

Watch videos from speakers representing leading companies such as Caesars Entertainment, WWE, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Gap from the 2025 event below.