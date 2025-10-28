AI & IP Summit USA 2025

The AI & IP Summit USA 2025 took place on October 9, 2025, convening industry experts at The Westin New York at Times Square. This dynamic, one-day conference brought together senior IP leaders, in-house counsel, private practice attorneys, and pioneering AI service providers to explore the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on Intellectual Property strategy.

The summit tackled the central theme of how to harness AI to reinvent IP strategy, mitigate emerging risks, and maximise business impact within a rapidly changing legal landscape. Key discussions centred on crucial strategic concerns, such as shifting IP management from a cost centre to a catalyst for business growth through AI, navigating the complexities of AI-driven cross-border transactions and global M&A deals, and exploring the evolving role of AI in IP protection, enforcement, and strategic decision-making.

Throughout the event, attendees gained practical insights into defining legal frameworks and best practices needed to ensure responsible and legally compliant AI usage, while also focusing on ways to quantify AI’s impact to justify investments and prove long-term value. Sessions explored the ethical, operational, and legal hurdles of AI system failures, specifically untangling liability and assigning responsibility when things went wrong.

Further critical topics included the tensions between generative AI and copyright, addressing issues such as the use of training data, ownership of AI-generated content, and the sufficiency of existing fair use principles.

The conference also featured innovation showcases, where providers demonstrated cutting-edge AI tools designed to streamline IP workflows, including solutions for enhanced patent searching, drafting, and prosecution. These recordings capture the essential strategies needed to keep IP practices resilient and compliant with the evolving global regulatory landscape.

The companies represented by the speakers at the AI & IP Summit USA 2025 included Microsoft, Siemens Corporation, PayPal, Moderna, DeepIP AI, Desmarais, Kirkland & Ellis, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Seyfarth, International Federation of Accountants, Pérez Art Museum Miami, Solve Intelligence, PatentPlus AI, Inc., Thinkstruct, Revlon Consumer Products LLC, Carnegie Mellon University, BNY, Warner Music Group, Atlantic Group, The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, International Association of Better Business Bureaus, SimpliSafe, Inc., HaulHub Technologies, Sun Chemical Corporation, Amicus Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ecosave, Lutron Electronics Co Inc., Zoom, Amazon, and HP.