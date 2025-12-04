AI & IP Summit Europe 2025

The AI & IP Summit Europe 2025 conference addressed crucial issues at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property. The event took place in London on November 11 2025.

The conference brought together numerous legal professionals, in-house counsel, and industry experts. Discussions focused on equipping legal and IP teams to implement AI tools responsibly and confidently.

Key areas of focus included dispelling misconceptions surrounding AI adoption, creating robust internal AI policies and governance frameworks, and managing IP risks associated with external AI vendors and third-party partnerships.

Speakers also explored practical applications of AI across the IP lifecycle, such as enhancing portfolio management and transforming freedom-to-operate (FTO) analysis. Furthermore, the conference tackled the complex legal grey areas created by AI, including strategies to defend IP from data scraping and unauthorised AI training, and the ongoing debate regarding whether AI training constitutes copyright infringement or innovation. Updates on upcoming UK and EU legislation and court decisions, such as the Getty Images v Stability AI case, were also explored.

In these videos, you will hear from speakers and moderators representing a wide range of companies and organisations, including: Anaqua, Inc., AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, AWA, BAT, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Clifford Chance, Collyer Bristow, Confo Therapeutics NV, CyberArk Software, Elekta, European Patent Office, Eppendorf Group, Haley Guiliano LLP, Human Native AI, Kingfisher, Leonardo UK, Medmix Group, Nagra‑Kudelski, Naspers, Prosus, NatWest, Nokia, Novartis, Orange, Springer Nature, The Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford, Toppan Digital IP, Valneva.