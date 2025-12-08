Trademark & Brand Protection Summit North America 2025

The WIPR Trademark & Brand Protection Summit was held at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco on 28–29 October. This two-day summit included 40 speakers, 150 attendees, and 15 sessions.

The agenda focused on protection and enforcement strategies for trademark owners. Discussions covered the period of disruption in brand protection, including the increased sophistication of counterfeiters using AI and other tools to infringe digitally and physically.

The programme also addressed the substantial growth in domain-related issues and fraud, strategies for managing enforcement across multiple jurisdictions, and methods for protecting brands while engaging with new media partnerships.

Additionally, content addressed the utilisation of AI tools in a brand protection strategy and frameworks for cost-effective enforcement. The event brought together senior Intellectual Property (IP) leaders, brand protection specialists from major brands, outside counsel, and solution providers.

The companies represented by the speakers at the summit included Paula’s Choice, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pure Storage, Inc., Intuit, Rivian, Chemours, Atlassian, Womble Bond Dickinson, GAP, Mayer Brown, GoDaddy Corporate Domains, Authentix, Alibaba, McCarthy Tetrault LLP, Wanhuida Intellectual Property.