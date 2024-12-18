Subscribe

AI and IP Europe 2024

Held on December 4, 2024,  in London, the AI and IP Europe conference brought together experts from across these sectors to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on intellectual property law and practice. With AI set to revolutionize industries and disrupt traditional legal frameworks, the conference focused on the new challenges and solutions in IP management, innovation protection, and compliance in the AI era.

Watch the sessions, featuring leading professionals, as they discuss how to navigate the evolving landscape of AI, safeguard intellectual property, and drive innovation forward.

Stay tuned for insights from speakers representing global brands, including Naspers, Optum, Siemens, Leonardo UK, Hitachi Energy, thyssenkrupp Intellectual Property GmbH, Vodafone, Danfoss, The Artists' Association of Sweden, Clifford Chance, ASML, Orange, Novartis, and AstraZeneca.

WATCH: Beyond Borders - Global strategies for protecting AI innovations
Explore global IP strategies: Learn how to protect AI innovations worldwide, focusing on key regions like the US, EU, and China.


WATCH: Protecting Software IP in the Age of Coders’ Exploding GenAI Usage
20 January 2025
WATCH: Implementation, Impact, and Future of AI In-House - Maximise efficiency and enhance competitive advantage
14 January 2025
WATCH: From Protection to Profit - Effective strategies for AI training data and innovations
3 January 2025
WATCH: Create with Confidence - Copyright and AI
2 January 2025
WATCH: Integrate AI into your legal teams - Trends, Compliance, Challenges
27 December 2024
WATCH: IP Showdown - Trade secrets, patents, copyright, other – what's best for your AI innovation?
24 December 2024



WATCH: Where are we now? Navigating the latest legal and regulatory developments
Clarify legislation and regulations: Outline and analyse current AI and IP laws across the UK and EU jurisdictions, including the EU AI Act.