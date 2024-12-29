TPN Fall North America 2024

TPN Fall 2024 took place on October 16-17 in San Francisco, bringing together an exceptional assembly of intellectual property professionals, in-house counsel, and technology leaders from some of the most innovative organizations in the world. The event provided a unique platform to address the challenges and opportunities of the current IP landscape, shaped by economic uncertainty, political shifts, and the rapid integration of AI.

Speakers represented leading names in technology and intellectual property, including Eagleview, Astera Labs, Ericsson, Atlassian, Tencent America, Rivian, Futurewei Technologies, InterDigital, Elastic, Dennemeyer IP Group, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Sterne Kessler, HGF, and NAPP, among others.

The event offered attendees actionable insights into critical topics such as global IP strategies, litigation financing, SEP dealmaking, and the transformative potential of AI in IP practices. Explore the highlights and groundbreaking discussions from TPN Fall 2024 through the videos below.