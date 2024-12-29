Subscribe

TPN Fall North America 2024

TPN Fall 2024 took place on October 16-17 in San Francisco, bringing together an exceptional assembly of intellectual property professionals, in-house counsel, and technology leaders from some of the most innovative organizations in the world. The event provided a unique platform to address the challenges and opportunities of the current IP landscape, shaped by economic uncertainty, political shifts, and the rapid integration of AI.

Speakers represented leading names in technology and intellectual property, including Eagleview, Astera Labs, Ericsson, Atlassian, Tencent America, Rivian, Futurewei Technologies, InterDigital, Elastic, Dennemeyer IP Group, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Sterne Kessler, HGF, and NAPP, among others.

The event offered attendees actionable insights into critical topics such as global IP strategies, litigation financing, SEP dealmaking, and the transformative potential of AI in IP practices. Explore the highlights and groundbreaking discussions from TPN Fall 2024 through the videos below.

WATCH: Dealmaking in the evolving SEP market
Understand the latest developments in next generation tech markets including IoT and 5G. Discover negotiation strategies to find mutually beneficial deals. Tactics to strengthen your negotiating position while staying out of the courts.


WATCH: International IP protection strategies
Discussion on the new approaches and strategies to provide effective protection across the globe. Tactics to maximize impact by partnering with third parties. How to create a coherent global strategy by working effectively with outside counsel.
WATCH: Getting the attention of the C-suite
Discussion on how to secure their sponsoring and financial backing to drive IP-related initiatives. Hear narrative and quantification logic that convinces C-suite executives of the relevance and future business potential of IP.
WATCH: The changing face of the IP counsel: deliver impact to future-proof your business
Learn how has the current pace of industry change transformed the role of IP counsel. What new technologies are transforming the nature of legal practice? Discover how to balance acting as legal expert and business partner in the enterprise.
WATCH: Managing the risks and harvesting the potential of AI
When businesses you advise are using AI. When businesses you advise are incorporating AI into products and services offered to customers. When (and whether) AI tools can help manage your legal practice.
WATCH: Diversity & inclusion in IP practice
Learn how to build effective and robust DEI initiatives. Explore different initiatives currently working in the industry, and share best practices. Case study examples of how to gain traction for DEI with senior leadership.