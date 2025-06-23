Subscribe

LSPN Spring North America 2025

The 7th Annual LSPN North America–Spring Conference took place at The Hyatt Regency Boston on May 6-7 2025, bringing together leading IP professionals from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medtech sectors.

This essential event offered expert sessions, interactive panels, and roundtables focused on the latest legal developments and practical strategies shaping life sciences IP. With a strong presence of in-house counsel, the conference provided a unique opportunity to connect with peers and gain insights into patentability, prosecution, litigation, and more.

Brought to you by Life Sciences Intellectual Property Review, LSPN remains the premier event for those navigating life sciences IP challenges. Watch videos below featuring speakers from organisations such as BlueRock Therapeutics, Merck, BioNTech, Pfizer, and Radius Health.

WATCH: China patent landscape—AI, patent linkage, export controls, and more
Jennifer Che of Eagle IP explores key IP challenges in China and offers practical strategies to address them, covering topics such as AI, patent linkage and export controls in this LSPN session.


WATCH: Enabling success—mastering s112 in the new era of life sciences patents
23 July 2025
WATCH: Protecting life science innovations involving big data, AI and machine learning
21 July 2025
WATCH: Patents s101—how to overcome the current complexity of patent eligibility in the US
16 July 2025
WATCH: The transparency tightrope—balancing innovation, regulation, and IP protection in a new era
14 July 2025
WATCH: An update on EPO Board of Appeal strategy for 2025 and beyond
9 July 2025
WATCH: Synergy in science—navigating the landscape of pharmaceutical collaborations
25 June 2025



WATCH: Section 112 – Where has the dust settled?
David Gindler of Orrick discusses the US Supreme Court’s ruling in Amgen v. Sanofi and what it means for ongoing Section 112 litigation. The session considers how the decision has been applied – and how it may continue to be applied – by the Federal Circuit, district courts, and the PTAB, with a focus on its relevance to the life sciences sector.
WATCH: Evergreening (or life cycle management patents) – including polymorphs and patents arising from clinical trial data
Ravi Srinivasan of JA Kemp explores strategies for identifying, prosecuting, and defending follow-on patent applications after a therapeutic product enters the public domain. The session at LSPN covers patents based on clinical trial data and polymorphs of small molecule drugs.