WIPR Summit 2024

Held in Chicago's DoubleTree Hilton, the WIPR Summit 2024 brought together more than 150 delegates to participate in seminars on topics that matter to IP professionals. 

The two-day event saw 40 expert speakers share presentations on a broad variety of issues, including patent drafting with AI, challenges in global trademark enforcement, and the human factor in the design patent process. 

Watch recordings of speakers from InterDigital, Gilead Sciences, and Alibaba—plus many more—from the 2024 event below. 

WATCH: Virtual patent marking: 2024 is the year to start or elevate your VPM programme
Virtual patent marking (VPM) is a crucial yet often overlooked strategy for U.S. patent owners. Grant Peters of Barnes & Thornburg provides a practical guide on overcoming start-up hesitancy and maximizing VPM benefits.


WATCH: Professional responsibility and practice before the USPTO
WATCH: International IP protection strategies
WATCH: Challenges in global trademark enforcement
WATCH: International policy priorities and challenges facing USPTO
WATCH: Improving competence and assessing skills in patent practitioners
WATCH: SEP licensing in 2024



WATCH: IP in the age of AI
With organizations now well-versed in LLMs, what does the future hold for AI, and how can you protect yourself? Experts Dan Smith of CableLabs, Rekha Hanu of GE Healthcare, Thomas Brown of EMD Serono, Anne Burkhart of UIC, and Yolanda King of UIC provide insights.
WATCH: Domain management best practices: Addressing corporate attorneys’ challenges
Domain management can present all sorts of problems. Watch in-house counsel leaders at Gap and Olaplex explore the tricky task of managing domains with an expert from GoDaddy.
WATCH: The growing importance of trade secrets
Businesses are turning to trade secrets as an increasingly important aspect of IP protection within their organisation. Don't miss this session featuring in-house counsels, including from Johnson &Johnson, to understand why many are taking this new approach and the opportunities it offers.
WATCH: Growing a world-class IP practice
Businesses are increasingly relying on trade secrets for IP protection. Join in-house counsels Paul Coletti from Johnson & Johnson, Ann Palma from Saint-Gobain, Kimberlee Jones from Golan Christie Taglia and others to explore this trend and its benefits.
WATCH: The human factor in the patent design around process
We explore the human factor in the patent design-around process. Alexandre Gauthier from Soucy International shares insights from his aerospace and space industry background. Learn how he helps SMEs navigate patent challenges creatively.
WATCH: Creating a culture of IP evangelists
Ensuring your organization fully understands the value and importance of protecting your portfolio is crucial. Experts Peter Prommer of Pranger Law PC, Carolyn Brougham of Mars Wrigley, Marylauren Ilagan of Olaplex, Austin Walters of IP Copilot, and Albert Wu of Avery Dennison explore these strategies.
WATCH: The shifting global IP landscape
With new jurisdictions opening up, what does filing in these locations mean? Experts Chuck Larsen of McDermott Will & Emery, along with others, discuss how the Unified Patent Court in Europe and shifting IP landscapes in East Asia shape a global IP strategy to minimize risk and seize opportunities.
WATCH: Diversity & inclusion in IP practice
As the market for IP attorneys intensifies, experts at WIPR Summit 2024 stress the importance of diversity and inclusion programs. Atanu Das of IPLAC, Braxton Davis of Meta, Rathna Koka of JPMorgan Chase, and Vipul Mendiratta of Caterpillar highlight the need for diverse teams to eliminate bias in AI-driven products.
WATCH: The implications of AI on patent drafting, prosecution and the determination of inventorship
Thomas Brown, head of patents, Healthcare, at EMD Serono, shares insights on AI's impact on patenting.
WATCH: Maximising licensing opportunities
WIPR Summit panellists address key licensing questions on finding opportunities in new markets and negotiating deals. Scott Garnick and Stephen DeCroes of HERE Technologies share insights from their experiences in global IP licensing and managing a diverse portfolio.





