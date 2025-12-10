Request Trial

Partner up: A guide to IP clauses in co-development agreements
22 October 2025   From determining who will own newly developed IP, to confidentiality and regulatory issues, Ana Neves of Inventa discusses what to consider when establishing partnerships.
Balancing access and trade secrets in automated credit-scoring
22 September 2025
Five key 2025 trademark judgments from the EU general court
27 August 2025
Copyright and fashion designs: IP tips for brands in Europe
17 March 2025
Defending inventors’ rights against unlawful patent filings in Europe
4 December 2024
Tourism’s influence on defining the ‘relevant public’ in EUTM oppositions
20 November 2024
Olympic IP: Sporting trademarks from a Swedish perspective
21 October 2024
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
Due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine is facing significant challenges; however, IP rights have remained intact amidst these difficulties. As the country undergoes reconstruction, IP rights play a crucial role in this essential endeavour, writes Riikka Palmos of Papula-Nevinpat.
On the table: Furniture case set to clarify copyright and design protection in Europe
1 December 2025   Furniture designers are most directly affected by Mio/Konektra, but the ruling could reshape the continent’s legal relationship between copyright and design.
Dolby v Roku: How we won the first SEP-based PI in Europe
1 December 2025   Lead counsel on Dolby’s external legal team explains how they secured a ground-breaking preliminary injunction for a standard-essential video codec patent in a German court.
Sanofi unit defeats challenge to booster vaccine trademark in Europe
18 November 2025   An EUIPO appeals board sided with the French pharma company’s vaccine division in a dispute with an India-based biotech company over Sanofi’s ‘Covaxis’ mark.
GSK loses appeal over purple inhaler TM in Europe
24 July 2025   Design and colour combination deemed ‘too common’ in the pharma sector for protection | Court says trademarks must be distinctive across the EU, not just individual countries.
HSF expands Europe tech litigation team
1 April 2025   Leading patent litigator who worked on disputes involving Broadcom, Sonos, and Tesla joins firm’s Düsseldorf office from EIP.
‘This has sent shockwaves’: BSH v Electrolux lights up Europe
26 February 2025   Europe’s patent community is buzzing after the CJEU dropped a ruling with major implications for future litigation, finds Sarah Speight.
EPO report reveals leading tech investors in Europe
16 January 2025   New analysis examines funding gap for European startups and where to find investment | UK’s active VC market bucks trend in Europe where tech funding largely driven by public programmes.
