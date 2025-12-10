Europe
22 October 2025 From determining who will own newly developed IP, to confidentiality and regulatory issues, Ana Neves of Inventa discusses what to consider when establishing partnerships.
CK v Dun & Bradstreet Austria shows why laws and practices that treat trade secrets as an automatic shield against a key GDPR provision are due for revision, writes Diogo Antunes of Inventa.
In most cases, the General Court is the final level of appeal for EU trademark disputes. Olivier Lombardo of Dennemeyer & Associates analyses five of the most compelling decisions from this year so far.
Cases involving fashion brands and copyright protection are worth noting as part of a multi-layered IP strategy, explains Rosie Burbidge of Howard Kennedy.
When a rightful claim to a patent is jeopardised, Article 61 EPC equips inventors with the tools to reclaim ownership of the application, says Vitor Sérgio Moreira of Inventa .
How much impact does tourism have when assessing grounds for a trademark refusal? For some EU countries, a lot, explains João Pereira Cabral of Inventa.
The ‘Björn Borg’ trademark is registered in over 30 countries and regions—but Borg has no rights. Petter Rindforth of Fenix Legal examines the pain behind a sportsman's IP 'mistake'.
Due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine is facing significant challenges; however, IP rights have remained intact amidst these difficulties. As the country undergoes reconstruction, IP rights play a crucial role in this essential endeavour, writes Riikka Palmos of Papula-Nevinpat.
1 December 2025 Furniture designers are most directly affected by Mio/Konektra, but the ruling could reshape the continent’s legal relationship between copyright and design.
1 December 2025 Lead counsel on Dolby’s external legal team explains how they secured a ground-breaking preliminary injunction for a standard-essential video codec patent in a German court.
18 November 2025 An EUIPO appeals board sided with the French pharma company’s vaccine division in a dispute with an India-based biotech company over Sanofi’s ‘Covaxis’ mark.
24 July 2025 Design and colour combination deemed ‘too common’ in the pharma sector for protection | Court says trademarks must be distinctive across the EU, not just individual countries.
1 April 2025 Leading patent litigator who worked on disputes involving Broadcom, Sonos, and Tesla joins firm’s Düsseldorf office from EIP.
26 February 2025 Europe’s patent community is buzzing after the CJEU dropped a ruling with major implications for future litigation, finds Sarah Speight.
16 January 2025 New analysis examines funding gap for European startups and where to find investment | UK’s active VC market bucks trend in Europe where tech funding largely driven by public programmes.
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.