Germany Trademark Rankings 2024

WIPR Insights presents its inaugural Germany Trademarks rankings.

Here we highlight the stand out law firms and individuals who advise leading national and international brands on their most important contentious and non-contentious matters in Germany, at the EU level and beyond.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the marketing teams, lawyers and clients who gave their time and thoughtful reflections to the research process. One observation to note, the IP boutique is alive and kicking in Germany. While global firms and full service national firms are of course present in these rankings, small teams of IP specialists are still created anew and continue to thrive in advising key clients on key matters.