WIPR Leaders

Partner Henry Gabathuler is a partner in the Patent and Litigation Practice Group at Leason Ellis, where he counsels clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies on all aspects of patent prosecution, litigation, and intellectual property portfolio development and licensing. Henry is a registered patent attorney and has extensive experience securing patent protection in the U.S. and worldwide. He also handles patent, trademark, copyright, antitrust and general business litigation matters, at both the district court and appellate court levels and often in a leading role. He counsels clients in a variety of industries including computer hardware and software, oil and gas, consumer electronics, telecommunications and medical technologies. Leason Ellis LLP
Partner/Attorney at Law/Trademark Agent As a partner and director of the international trademark department of Unitalen Attorneys at Law, Lei (Ray) Zhao has accumulated extensive practical experience in trademark prosecution and IP enforcement. Zhao works as a legal consultant providing IP services for many listed companies, famous domestic companies, public figures and multinational clients in litigation and non-litigation cases regarding patents, trademarks, unfair competition, trade secrets, domain names and network infringements. He also counsels clients on IP strategy and IP infringement issues. Unitalen Attorneys At Law
Partner and Patent Attorney In his activity as patent attorney, Jan works in the fields of materials science and basic industry (metallurgy, metal processing, ceramics, glass, building materials, plastics processing, industrial furnace design),as well as the technical sector in General and inorganic chemistry. In legal matters Jan has a special interest in contract law, in particular licensing and legal purchase agreements. He also has extensive dealings in opposition, nullity and infringement proceedings. As a German Patent attorney and as well as a European Patent Trade mark and Design Attorney of course another field of interest is trade mark and design/model law. Jan has many years of experience in the field of industrial property protection (since 1996). He completed his training in a patent and legal attorneys’ office, in the German Patent and Trade mark Office and at the German Federal Patent Court. Afterwards Jan worked in a Munich attorneys’ office before becoming a co-founder of a Munich patent and legal attorneys’ office in 2002. In 2013 Jan became founding Partner of Patronus IP in Munich. From March 1 he's Partner at HGF Europe LLP. Prior to training as a patent attorney, Jan studied Material Sciences at the Technical University of Clausthal. In the course of the studies he gained experience in the glass industry, the cement and construction materials industry, and the refractory industry. HGF
Chief International Marketing & Development Officer, Vice President Vice President, Licensing & Litigation Management Chief International Development and Marketing Officer Purplevine IP Group China Purplevine IP Group
Partner Ashley has been practicing Chinese IP law since 2005 and was admitted to the PRC Bar in 2008. She is regularly involved in both contentious and non-contentious IP matters, specialising in trademark, copyright, domain name, Internet law and anti-unfair competition matters. Ashley has extensive experience before the China Trademark Office and the Trademark Review and Adjudication Board. Her client base includes international corporations from a wide range of industries. Ashley handles intellectual property transactions and licensing, as well as regulatory matters that affect a brand owner‚Äôs business operations in mainland China. She provides advice on domain name disputes, IP strategy and IPR enforcement with regards to online take-downs, AIC raid actions and litigation in China. AWA Asia Ltd
Partner Simon Bradbury is a partner at Appleyard Lees, focusing on patents in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors. His broad expertise includes artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug discovery, medical devices, and microbiology. He has advised clients in matters relating to oppositions, appeals, infringement, revocations, and invalidity actions. His clients include large multinationals as well as startup companies. Appleyard Lees
Partner Christian W. Appelt focuses on the counselling of SMEs in Germany and Europe in all aspects of intellectual property, especially patents and utility models, and on representing and advising large, internationally active companies, especially from Japan, China and the US. He has been a member of the Board of the German chapter of LES since 2010, acting as President from 2018 to 2020, and now being member of the Advisory Board of LES Germany. He represents his clients at the German patent authorities and courts, as well as at the European Patent Office (EPO) and at the UPC. Boehmert & Boehmert
Managing partner Laura Collada has more than 30 years‚Äô experience in IP and is a managing partner at Dumont, where she has worked since 2000. She has taught copyright and industrial property law at various universities in Mexico City. She also worked as a director of the sub-office for the prevention of unfair competition at the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property. Collada focuses her practice in the areas of fashion, media and telecommunications. She has written for World IP Review and is a member of INTA, Marques, AIPPI and ECTA. Dumont Bergman Bider & Co
Managing Partner Mr. Chaudry is among one of the most "pre-eminent names" in Intellectual Property Laws in India and Managing partner of the leading law firm Rahul Chaudry & Partners. He has carved a niche for himself by becoming a leader in the practive of IP in India due to his strong grasp of law and providing innovative solutions in line with legal realities. His comprehensive repertoire in management and enforecement of IP rights, extensive experience in assessing strategic innovation and legal implications enables him to advise his clients (Indian and overseas) on a range of issues and transactions relating to IP prosecution, enforcement, litigation strategies, portfolio audits, due diligence for acquisitions / divestitures, developing strategies for acquiring, enforcing, maintaining and assigning IP, International Registrations under the Madrid, design patent, copyright, unfair competition, investigations, negotiations vis-a-vis prior third party rights, implementing global filing strategies, corporate IP transactions agreements.¬† Mr. Chaudry considers business sensitivities and goals while crafting comprehensive intellectual property protection and enforcement strategies, both short and long term, so that clients can secure and maximize the value of their critical intellectual property assets. This has earned him immense trust of global industry giants in assisting them in protecting and furthering their business goals.¬† Rahul Chaudhry & Partners
Partner Carlos Aboim is one of the founding partners at Licks Attorneys and is one of our leaders at the Rio de Janeiro office. Mr. Aboim has more than 20 years of experience as a trial and appellate litigator before state and federal courts. Since 2002, his practice has been focused on complex disputes and leading cases in intellectual property, unfair competition, competition law and regulatory compliance – mainly in the areas of life sciences and information technology. With substantial first-chair trial and appellate experience in lawsuits relating to pharmaceutical, medical device, computer system, telecommunications, and other industries, he also advises multinational clients in international disputes. Having received an LL.M in Intellectual Property Law from The George Washington University (class of 2010), he worked as a fulltime intern for the Honorable Chief Judge Randall Rader, Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Licks Attorneys
Partner Abimbola is a partner in the dispute resolution practice group with over 29 years of experience in commercial litigation and arbitration, including trademark, copyright, and patent disputes. Her recent cases include defending a top Nigerian movie-on-demand platform in a copyright infringement claim of over Three Billion Naira (over 7 Million US Dollars), and defending a multinational technology consulting firm in a suit involving an allegation of patent infringement. An astute all-round dispute resolution practitioner, she was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2015, and in July 2019, she was appointed a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom). Banwo & Ighodalo
Managing Partner & Head of Litigation Pravin Anand is the Managing Partner and Head of Litigation at Anand and Anand. Awarded the AIPPI Award of Merit, INTA's Presidents Award and recognised the "Most Innovative Lawyer" for Asia Pacific by Financial Times, Pravin has appeared in 2500 plus cases in over 42 years' practice as an IP lawyer. Anand & Anand
Senior Partner and Head of Department Accredited as one of India’s Top IP Attorney, Safir Anand is a Senior Partner & Head of Trademarks, Commercial & Contractual IP at Anand and Anand, with over 25 years of experience in providing inputs on strategy, business models, marketing and commercial insights, blended with an astute understanding of IP law that encompasses IP protection, IP enforcement, IP agreements, licensing, franchising, monetisation and due diligence. Safir has worked throughout his career to explore facets of monetization, fine-tuned the concept of Returns of Advertising, created industry level specialisations for the firm, worked with clients’ R&D Teams for product development and personally created product prototypes. Safir extensively contributes to prestigious national and international publications and is on the editorial panel of many leading journals and magazines focused on commercialization, licensing, franchising and other aspects of Intellectual Property. He also writes frequently for financial dailies and is featured on TV shows on trend forecasting Safir has been recognised by many prestigious forums such Financial Times London, Business World India and Forbes amongst many others for being an innovative professional. Anand & Anand
Partner, Swedish and European Patent Attorney Inga-Lill is head of EIP’s Sweden office and is a highly experienced European and Swedish patent attorney, having her expertise within chemistry and life sciences. She has handled all types of patent-related issues, including drafting and prosecution of patent applications, freedom-to-operate analyses, and due diligence investigations. She has also been deeply involved in patent litigation cases before Swedish courts. Prior to joining EIP Inga-Lill spent over 20 years at AWA where she held several role including six years as a Business Area Manager for AWA North Sweden and was also a member of the Swedish management team. EIP
Partner Lauren Emerson co-chairs the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis where she helps clients establish and enforce IP rights. Emerson counsels household names and new ventures alike across a diverse array of industries including consumer products, payment technology, energy, telecom, software, automotive, and food and beverage. She has developed a niche publishing practice working with authors. Emerson has significant experience managing global trademark portfolios, crafting complex rights agreements, tackling thorny prosecution issues in China, and representing clients before the TTAB. Federal litigation highlights include cases pertaining to film, architecture, sippy cups, romance novels, and in-dash navigation systems. Leason Ellis LLP
Partner & Patent Attorney Russell Bagnall is a partner, patent attorney and head of the patent and design litigation group at Adams & Adams. He served as the Patent Department’s chair for several years and is highly regarded as an expert in his field. Russell specialises in patent litigation and opinion work, mainly in the fields of pharmaceuticals and chemistry, advising clients on a wide range of issues. Russell is also responsible for managing multi- jurisdictional litigation in several African countries. Adams & Adams