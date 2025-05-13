Lauren B. Emerson

Lauren Emerson co-chairs the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis where she helps clients establish and enforce IP rights. Lauren counsels household names and new ventures alike across a diverse array of industries including consumer products, payment technology, energy, telecom, software, automotive, and food and beverage. She has developed a niche publishing practice working with authors. Lauren has significant experience managing global trademark portfolios, crafting complex rights agreements, tackling thorny prosecution issues in China, and representing clients before the TTAB. Federal litigation highlights include cases pertaining to film, architecture, sippy cups, romance novels, and in-dash navigation systems.