Leason Ellis LLP

Leason Ellis LLP

One Barker Avenue

White Plains, New York 10601

United States of America (USA)

T 914.288.0022

www.leasonellis.com

David Leason – Managing Partner – leason@leasonellis.com

Leason Ellis is one of the largest IP firms in New York outside of Manhattan and is rated among the top firms in the state for our patent, trademark, and copyright services. Our broad array of clients ranges from Fortune 100 companies to midsize and small companies, to start-ups, inventors and entrepreneurs.

We protect the IP rights of domestic clients in the U.S. and abroad and, in turn, we directly represent many global companies in protecting their rights in the U.S. We also work on behalf of foreign law firms to develop and enforce their clients’ intellectual property rights here in the U.S.

Our unique approach to building a business has allowed us to be more sensitive to our client’s needs as well as responsive to their communications. Our strategic size encourages collegiality among attorneys and staff and works to the benefit of our clients, who gain the most from the teamwork we foster.

Areas of specialisation:

Patents

Trademarks

Copyrights

Trade Secrets

Litigation

Domain Name Disputes

Licensing

Due Diligence

Association memberships: