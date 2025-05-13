Martin Schwimmer is a partner in the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis who litigates in U.S. federal district and appellate courts, and in the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Through his work, Marty has been at the forefront of the forces that have transformed trademark law – including domain names, blogging, search engines, ecommerce, and social media. Marty is on the Amicus committee of INTA, working on cutting-edge appellate cases. Marty is best known as the publisher of The Trademark Blog, a blog devoted to trademark and copyright law, as well as a X microblog (@trademarkblog).