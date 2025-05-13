Subscribe

Martin Schwimmer

Leason Ellis LLP

Key details

Martin Schwimmer is a partner in the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis who litigates in U.S. federal district and appellate courts, and in the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Through his work, Marty has been at the forefront of the forces that have transformed trademark law – including domain names, blogging, search engines, ecommerce, and social media. Marty is on the Amicus committee of INTA, working on cutting-edge appellate cases. Marty is best known as the publisher of The Trademark Blog, a blog devoted to trademark and copyright law, as well as a X microblog (@trademarkblog).

Company Latest

Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis resolves dispute with TM scammer
Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis makes three appointments in New York office


Leader Profiles

profile
Michelle J. Levin
Of Counsel   Leason Ellis
profile
Elizabeth Barnhard
Of Counsel   Leason Ellis
profile
Dr Susie Cheng
Partner   Leason Ellis
profile
Edward J. Ellis
Partner   Leason Ellis LLP




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test