Melvin Garner

Mel Garner is a partner in the Patent Practice Group and chairs the Japan Practice Group at Leason Ellis, which focuses on providing patent and trademark services for Japanese companies and firms. It includes native Japanese speakers which allows clients to communicate with the firm in Japanese. Mel also represents US clients in patent prosecution and patent and trade secret litigation. Mel is a former President of the NYIPLA and the AIPLA. He has been an expert witness in over 20 cases, is on the Executive Committee of the Hon. William C Conner Inn of Court and is a member of the Magistrate Selection Panel for the SDNY. Mel received the 2023 AIPLA Excellence Award for extraordinary leadership and service to the IP community and the 2024 NYIPLA Lifetime Achievement Award.