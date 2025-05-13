Elizabeth Barnhard chairs the Pharma/Biotech Practice Group at Leason Ellis. An astute risk manager, a percipient counselor with a fine-tuned understanding of her clients’ context and mission, and a global patent strategist, Elizabeth draws on her in depth experience in law firms and the pharma industry to help clients in a variety of industries and multi-disciplinary technologies create and commercialize robust worldwide intellectual property portfolios that protect new inventions and products and add value to their businesses. Her clients include large and small companies, academic and research institutions, startups and solo entrepreneurs.