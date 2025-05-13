Subscribe

Elizabeth Barnhard

Leason Ellis LLP

Key details

Elizabeth Barnhard chairs the Pharma/Biotech Practice Group at Leason Ellis. An astute risk manager, a percipient counselor with a fine-tuned understanding of her clients’ context and mission, and a global patent strategist, Elizabeth draws on her in depth experience in law firms and the pharma industry to help clients in a variety of industries and multi-disciplinary technologies create and commercialize robust worldwide intellectual property portfolios that protect new inventions and products and add value to their businesses. Her clients include large and small companies, academic and research institutions, startups and solo entrepreneurs.

Company Latest

Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis resolves dispute with TM scammer
Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis makes three appointments in New York office


Leader Profiles

profile
Michelle J. Levin
Of Counsel   Leason Ellis
profile
Dr Susie Cheng
Partner   Leason Ellis
profile
Edward J. Ellis
Partner   Leason Ellis LLP
profile
Matthew L. Frisbee
Partner   Leason Ellis




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test