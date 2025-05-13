Subscribe

Matthew L. Frisbee

Leason Ellis LLP

Key details

Matt Frisbee co-chairs the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis and is a key piece of the firms trademark portfolio management and counseling practice, overseeing the domestic and international portfolios of many of the firms most important clients.  He also has an interdisciplinary role by acting as a bridge between the firms trademark and patent groups in the area of product design.  In that role, he regularly counsels clients on trade dress issues and coordinates design patent matters though the lens of a brand lawyer.

Company Latest

Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis resolves dispute with TM scammer
Leason Ellis promotes two to partner
Leason Ellis makes three appointments in New York office


Leader Profiles

profile
Michelle J. Levin
Of Counsel   Leason Ellis
profile
Elizabeth Barnhard
Of Counsel   Leason Ellis
profile
Dr Susie Cheng
Partner   Leason Ellis
profile
Edward J. Ellis
Partner   Leason Ellis LLP




More features

A burgeoning IP landscape
Iconix, dupe culture and the risk of post-sale confusion
Fakes and how to fight them
The good faith test