Matthew L. Frisbee

Matt Frisbee co-chairs the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group at Leason Ellis and is a key piece of the firms trademark portfolio management and counseling practice, overseeing the domestic and international portfolios of many of the firms most important clients. He also has an interdisciplinary role by acting as a bridge between the firms trademark and patent groups in the area of product design. In that role, he regularly counsels clients on trade dress issues and coordinates design patent matters though the lens of a brand lawyer.