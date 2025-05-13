Cameron S. Reuber

Cameron Reuber co-chairs the Litigation Practice Group at Leason Ellis. He trains, leads, and oversees dozens of professionals proficient in handling every aspect of intellectual property protection. Drawing upon more than two decades of experience devising, developing, and implementing IP enforcement and defense strategies, Cameron’s practice thrives on the challenge of devising tactical, practical, and cost-effective methods for favorably resolving conflict. The first litigation associate hired by Leason Ellis and thereafter the first associate promoted to partner, Cameron routinely leaves the trenches to counsel C-suite executives and in-house counsel on the art of effective tactical oversight of outside litigation counsel.